The Spirit of ‘Band of Brothers’ Is Alive in Steven Spielberg’s New Apple TV Series

It’s amazing that Band of Brothers, an HBO miniseries that debuted over 20 years ago, is having a moment right now. Fans like myself who have loved the show for years get to talk about it all over again with people who are watching it for the first time. Plus, it’s fun to see how many cast members from Band of Brothers later became super famous. The series still resonates because it explores what a group of men really went through during their time in World War II. It is an excellent look at humanity during times of war.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman—the team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific—are coming back with another World War II epic. This time they are joining forces with Apple TV for a miniseries called Masters of the Air. Unlike The Pacific, which focuses on a few men scattered across the Pacific theater, Masters of the Air will return to the Band of Brothers format by featuring an entire unit. Based on the men of the 100th Bomb Group, Masters of the Air looks like another fascinating journey into the trials and tribulations of war. Here’s what we know so far.

When will Masters of the Air premiere?

Although new information about Masters of the Air just dropped last week, we still have to wait for a while to see the series. The first two episodes will be out early next year on Friday, January 26, 2024. Like most Apple TV shows, a new episode will be released weekly on Fridays until the last episode airs on March 15, 2024.

How many episodes will Masters of the Air have?

Band of Brothers and The Pacific had 10 episodes each. According to an official press release from Apple TV, Masters of the Air only has nine episodes. At this point, they’ve done enough World War II dramas that hopefully they can pack everything into the episodes we are getting.

Who is in Masters of the Air?

Besides having an award-winning production team, Masters of the Air also boasts a cast of Academy Award nominees. The official cast includes Austin Butler (Elvis), Callum Turner (Divine), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), Rafferty Law (Twist), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Branden Cook (Tell Me Lies), and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

What is the plot of Masters of the Air?

Masters of the Air is based on historian Donald L. Miller’s book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. The show focuses on the men of the 100th Bomb group, also known as the “Bloody Hundredth,” as they take on the Nazis from the skies. Each B-17, the plane also called the “flying fortress,” would need a crew of about 10 to fly the craft and man the guns. But just because they were five miles in the air doesn’t mean they were safe. Being up in the air meant they had to stay warm and maintain enough oxygen for the crew.

Here’s the official series synopsis: “Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Apple TV)

