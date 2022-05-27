 Massive Protests Happening Outside the NRA Convention Because People Are F***ing Done | The Mary Sue
By Vivian Kane May 27th, 2022, 5:13 pm
 
A large crown of gun control advocates gather outdoors for

Following this week’s incredible tragedy where 19 young children and two teachers were murdered in their Texas elementary school classroom, the NRA decided to continue on as if nothing happened and hold their annual convention in Houston this weekend.

A number of headliners and other guests have pulled out, although it’s hard to give them much in the way of congratulations for that decision, given that up until now they were totally fine being associated with the group making sure politicians’ pockets are well-lined enough to never stand up for necessary gun safety laws—the group that makes tragedy’s like this week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas not just possible but predictable.

Musicians Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, and a few others have canceled their scheduled performances. Texas’s Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will not be attending. Governor Gregg Abbot is giving remarks virtually rather than in person. (How very brave.) Ted “One Door” Cruz will still be there, as will South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Donald Trump will also be speaking, although, in a laughable display of hypocrisy, guns will not be allowed in during his speech.

There is also a massive protest happening outside of the convention center, as people are making it clear they’re not going to let the NRA and their well-funded political surrogates continue with business as usual.

I really, really hope that assertion that “this time is gonna be different” is accurate. We’ve been through this so many times before, it’s hard to imagine anything changing. But maybe it’s even harder to imagine nothing changing.

