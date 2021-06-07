Back in May, we were gifted with a first look at Kate, a Netflix movie we hadn’t known was happening but immediately needed to know everything about. Kate (Birds of Prey’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is poisoned and can’t be saved. When you’re a master assassin, however, that means you can spend the last few hours you have left on this world ruthlessly going after everyone who has ever wronged you. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Kate is definitely a Scorpio.

A new promo video and official announcement from Netflix offers an even closer look at Kate. Watching Mary Elizabeth Winstead hovering above and attacking her enemy by just sliding down a wall???? I need more and I need it now.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, Kate has an all-star cast. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson are all in Kate. Why isn’t this already taking over my eyeballs? How can I be made to wait for the movie’s fall release? Every new tidbit of information has me fascinated and in that much deeper. And they already had me at “Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

We deserve action star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She’s always had a badass nature about her and a powerful onscreen presence, lending her a sort of cult status and dedicated fan base. Many of us have been obsessed with her for years. And after getting to see her bring my girl Helena Bertinelli to life as Huntress in Birds of Prey, I suddenly wanted all the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action sequences just playing on repeat. Which is what I hope that Kate ends up being.

Like, Ramona Flowers said “I’ll defeat my own evil exes, thank you very much” and I’m ready for it.

While we don’t have a full trailer for Kate yet, we don’t really need it. What we know about the movie is enough to have me screaming for the next few months until it comes out. The official logline for the movie states:

“After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.”

Kate is heading to Netflix this September 10th. How am I supposed to wait that long to watch this? All summer? What is this?!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]