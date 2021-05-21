Rangers of the New Republic was supposed to be heading to Disney+ but with a shakeup at Disney (and the firing of Gina Carano), it seems as if the show is going to be on hold for a little while. The tidbit of news came when fans online realized that Dave Filoni’s title was changed to Executive Creative Director (even though it isn’t a “new” title).

According to Variety, the show is not in “active” development any longer, which makes sense. Prior to her being let go from Lucasfilm, Gina Carano was set to lead Rangers of the New Republic as Cara Dune, which was set up during the second season of The Mandalorian. So the show now being put on hold isn’t that surprising.

The thing is: They can easily (and should) recast Cara Dune. I enjoyed her character, I wanted to know more about her storyline, and fans shouldn’t have to suffer. Getting to see more of who Cara is with a new actress would work well and it could get Rangers back on schedule and going. But also, who knows what Lucasfilm is planning in regards to that character and show. With Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian gearing up on top of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, there are a lot of live-action shows working all at the same time. So, Rangers being on hold isn’t out of the ordinary.

And with the switch up, it checks out that they’d need to put more work into it. It’s just a little upsetting because it was a continuation of a universe fans love and relate to, so knowing that this all happened because of the Gina Carano situation does suck. It’ll be interesting to see where Rangers of the New Republic head now that the focus is going to most likely shift, but I’m happy the show wasn’t outright written off.

With all the new content coming our way in the Star Wars universe, it could have easily been a show they just pushed out. But it still being on the roster, just not actively in development, has me optimistic for it.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]