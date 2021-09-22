The 2022 Star Wars Disney+ Lineup Is a Fan’s Dream

The world of Star Wars is expanding in a new and exciting way on Disney+, but it seems as if the next few shows heading our way are things that I’ve dreamed of since the prequel trilogy came out. With Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and more, the Disney+ 2022 slate is something that I definitely dreamt up and emailed over to Lucasfilm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2022 lineup for Disney+ is stacked across the board but is especially interesting for me and my specific loves in the Star Wars universe. The lineup is as follows: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and then season 3 of The Mandalorian. So, with the exception of Chewbacca, all my boys on my television in the same year.

All three shows are exciting for their own reasons, so let’s get into a bit of what makes this particular lineup an exciting time for fans of this franchise.

It’s been over 16 years since we last saw Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and from the last moment he was onscreen and beyond, fans have been waiting for him to return to his Jedi robes. The series, which takes place after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope, is going to give us a look at what Ol’ Ben Kenobi was doing on Tatooine while Luke Skywalker was growing up.

From there, we get a deeper look at Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. First introduced to us in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there was so much about Cassian Andor that we just didn’t get to explore, and before we knew it, he sacrificed his life in order to protect the galaxy from the Empire. Getting to explore him in Andor is exciting to me because I loved him the minute I saw him. He was dedicated to the rebellion, he’d do whatever it took to take down the Empire, and I just wanted to know everything about Cassian. Now, I’ll actually have that chance.

The third season of The Mandalorian is important because the last we saw, Grogu and Din Djarin were separated when Luke Skywalker came to take him to train as a Jedi. With The Book of Boba Fett coming this December, we’ll have been apart from Din Djarin and his world for almost two years, and so I just want to know where the third season will take our Mandalorian.

So Star Wars, thank you. This lineup is for me and me alone. (I’m just kidding. We all love these guys.) But this line-up and order of Star Wars shows just feels like something I would have wished for for Christmas if I were a kid, and so I am extremely excited about everything that Disney+ and Star Wars has in store for us in 2022.

(image: Lucasfilm)

