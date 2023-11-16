‘Mary and George’ Looks Like the Unhinged, Dark Historical Drama of My Dreams

Many popular period dramas show the prettier, shinier, almost fairytale-like side of history. Starz’s new series Mary and George might be the much darker and wilder take that we’ve been craving.

Yes, I am a fan of Bridgerton. Like other period romances, it is pretty, flowy, and sexy. Usually, the dramas I prefer are a bit messier. It looks like Starz is bringing us a new period drama that will be a lovely mix of the two. With Mary and George, it seems like we will get spicy historical drama mixed with a controlling mom and unhinged royal exploits.

Set in the earlier 1600s, Mary (Julianne Moore) is a mother looking to up her son George’s (Nicholas Galitzine) place in the world. As Mary says in the trailer, a hot dude with half a brain in his head could take over the country back then. Good thing George has a nice mom who will help him seduce a King. This series could be the stuff of legend just based on one word Moore says in the trailer.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

What is the release window for Mary and George?

Right now, all we know is that Mary and George will premiere sometime in 2024. The trailer for the series makes me believe it’s already complete. According to multiple sources, the series finished shooting around May 2023. Hopefully, Starz was just holding out for the strikes to be over so we can see the show sooner rather than later.

How many episodes will Mary and George have?

Mary and George is being touted as a limited series with just seven episodes. Judging by most other drama series, the episodes will most likely be about an hour long.

Who is in the cast of Mary and George?

Julianne Moore (Still Alice) plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham. Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White, and Royal Blue) plays her son, George Villiers, First Duke of Buckingham. Tony Curran (Outlaw King) is King James VI, living the outrageous life that the Villiers want to be a part of.

What is the plot of Mary and George?

Mary and George is based on the non-fiction book The King’s Assassin (2017) by Benjamin Woolley. Seeing his pretty physical attributes as an advantage in a mediocre world, a widowed Mary finds enough money to have George educated so he can fit in at court. Instead of marrying him off to some woman of noble birth, Mary wants George to win the favor of King James, who has an eye for the lads.

Trailer for Mary and George

The teaser trailer shows Moore in peak form as Mary. She’s cunning, ruthless, and says “cockstruck.” This show is going to be over the top, hopefully in the best ways possible. When the king first sees George, it seems all of Mary’s planning will work out for both mother and son. Plus, it looks darkly sexy and full of debauchery.

