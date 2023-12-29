Marvel’s What If Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Marvel’s What If…? is wrapping up its second season on Disney+, and Marvel Animation has good news for fans of its animated anthology series: season 3 is already in the works.

According to Discussing Film, What If…? season 3 was announced in July 2022, during San Diego Comic Con. At a screening of two episodes of What If…? season 2 on December 11, 2023, the show’s creators confirmed that season 3 is currently in development.

So what do we know about What If…? season 3? Currently, almost nothing! But there are a few tidbits of information floating around—and plenty to speculate about.

What If…? season 3 release window

When will What If…? season 3 come out? It’s hard to say right now, especially since Marvel has begun spacing out its Disney+ content, leading to numerous delays. However, executive producer Brad Winderbaum said at Comic-Con 2022 that the studio’s “intention is to make [What If…?] an annual release.” That means that What If…? season 3 could potentially hit Disney+ around the holiday season in 2024.

What If…? season 3 cast

Who could potentially be in What If…? season 3?

Right now, without knowing which characters and storylines will be adapted for the episodes in season 3, we can only guess. It’s reasonable to suspect, though, that as Marvel moves further into phases 5 and 6, and the Infinity Saga recedes further into the past, that its newer characters will start to take center stage in What If…? That could mean less of Iron Man and Hawkeye, and more of newer characters like Shang-Chi and She-Hulk.

Or Marvel could use What If…? as a nostalgia factory. Who knows? I wouldn’t necessarily complain!

Either way, Marvel has a pretty good track record so far of getting its A-list stars to voice their characters in the anthology series. That means that whichever characters pop up, we may be treated to the talents of their live-action actors. Plus, Jeffrey Wright will almost certainly return as the show’s transdimensional guide, Uatu the Watcher.

What If…? season 3 plot

What will What If…? season 3 be about? Unless What If…? takes a radical departure in its next season, we can expect more of the freewheeling fun we experienced in seasons 1 and 2. What If…?‘s formula offers endless possibilities, as familiar characters are placed in new and interesting situations and Uatu guides us through all the possibilities of Marvel’s multiverse.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]