Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases Wanda Maximoff’s MCU Future

Few MCU characters have had an evolution quite like Wanda Maximoff. The character, who first appeared as a side villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, has risen in the ranks to become the most powerful being in the Marvel cinematic universe. And as Wanda’s powers have grown and she’s taken on the mantle of the Scarlet Witch, her emotional arc has been among the most heartbreaking in the franchise. From conjuring phantom domestic bliss in WandaVision (a creative high point for Marvel) to nearly destroying the multiverse in her grief in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda has become a force to be reckoned with. But after the events of Multiverse of Madness left her buried in rubble, fans have been eager to see what’s next for the character.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting, as D23 has come and gone with nary a mention of the Scarlet Witch. And while Kevin Feige laid out his ambitious plan for phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, there’s been no mention of how or where Wanda fits into everything. Of course, she could appear in any of the upcoming MCU films, or in a Disney+ series like Agatha: Coven of Chaos. But fans are eager to see where Wanda goes next.

In an interview with Variety, Olsen said that she also doesn’t know what the future holds for Wanda. She said of Marvel President Kevin Feige, “It’s good for me to know how he communicates about it, … Because I really, genuinely feel like my job is to keep my mouth shut until he makes an announcement of any kind.”

Feige praised Olsen’s work, saying . “She’s incredibly humble and incredibly down-to-earth,” he says. “And yet when those cameras roll, it’s a force of nature.” As for Wanda’s future, he noted, “There really is so much more to explore, … We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.” Feige also teased Wanda’s demise at the end of Multiverse of Madness, saying “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.” He added, “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could, … Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

For her part, Olsen said that she wants to see Wanda embark on “some sort of redemption” in the aftermath of Multiverse of Madness, but admits that she’s still in the dark. “I really don’t know my future,” she says. “There’s nothing that has been agreed on.”

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]