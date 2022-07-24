It Was Agatha All Along (With a New Disney+ Title)

Agatha Harkness made Wanda Maximoff’s life a mess in WandaVision but it also gave us Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and thus gave us all a gift. Now though, we are waiting for Agatha to make her return and at San Diego Comic-Con, we got an interesting update! We knew previously that Agatha was getting her own show and while we didn’t know what it would be about or who all would be on the show, we did have a title.

Now, that title has changed. Originally, the series was going to be Agatha: House of Harkness. But what we did learn at SDCC was that the title was changed and we now have a vague idea of when the show will come out. And it’s nice to know that we have some Agatha coming our way!

The series now though is being called Agatha: Coven of Chaos and so it could mean a great many things for what’s to come for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha. I hope part of it is at least a new theme song. Or at least “It Was Agatha All Along” again because I haven’t stopped singing it since last year and I need another catchy theme to occupy my mind.

The release date is tentatively the Winter of 2023/early 2024 and while we didn’t have any news on the Wanda front, we might end up seeing a bit of our favorite witch in the show. What’s so fantastic about Agatha: Coven of Chaos is we really don’t know anything at all about the series.

The last we saw of Agatha

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda seemed to trap Agatha in a prison of her own making, forcing her into the Agnes role we met her in for the rest of time. So could this be Agatha reliving her time prior to Westview? Or is this what happens when Agatha Harkness breaks free from the Scarlet Witch’s curse? That’s all still something we need to figure out but the change from House of Harkness to Coven of Chaos does make it seem like we’ll know a bit more about her chaos magic as well as the witches who made Agatha the witch we saw.

Until then, we can probably just rewatch WandaVision over and over again right? Is that allowed?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]