We’re Getting 10 New Shows From Marvel and Star Wars Each!

The world-building skill that Disney has is about to get even better as Disney+ is gearing up for some incredible new shows coming to the platform from some of our favorite properties.

Over the next few years, we’re going to get some incredible content coming out of both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Ten shows for each, to be more specific. That’s right, we’re going to get more content than we can probably know what to do with coming to Disney+ and it’s incredibly exciting.

Disney just announced that Disney Plus will debut:

– 10 Marvel series

– 10 Star Wars series

– 15 Disney & Pixar series

While the Marvel news isn’t that surprising (we already knew about six shows that were heading our way), the Star Wars news is a bit of a shock. Disney seems to be pooling their resources to expand the world of the Star Wars franchise and it makes sense. Now that the Skywalker Saga has ended with The Rise of Skywalker, there is an entire universe of stories that need to be explored and giving Disney+ the reigns to explore those characters like they did with The Mandalorian.

With Marvel, it isn’t clear if this includes the shows we already know about or if these are additional shows. Either way, it makes sense that they’re going to tell more stories on the streaming platform. With the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movies can only give attention to each character for so long so putting these shows on Disney+ makes it so that when we have big team-up films, no one ends up without a storyline.

It’s going to be exciting, to be honest. I’ve been so excited about the Marvel content coming our way and I love The Mandalorian so getting to see more of this world-building is going to be incredible for the overall franchises!

