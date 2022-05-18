When it comes to comic book ladies, I love a strong and powerful queen. My favorites include Diana Prince, Wanda Maximoff, Yelena Belova, and Jessica Drew (honorable mention for my child, Riri Williams). But now a new one has been thrown into the mix with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk trailer: Jennifer Walters.

Tatiana Maslany is gearing up to bring Jennifer to life in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+, and it’s exciting to meet the cousin of Bruce Banner who needs his help. When Bruce gives his cousin Jennifer a blood transfusion, she gets some of his powers, and in a new trailer for the series, we see her battling with control over her green friend. One of the things that I instantly clocked and loved is something that my beloved Diana Prince often does with her boy Steve Trevor. Meaning that Jennifer Walters carried a man like a bride and I cried.

I am a sucker for a big strong lady carrying a man like a bride #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Rq6hxjggTX — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) May 17, 2022

This comes from a long-lasting love of every time Diana Prince carried Steve Trevor like this. I’ve been campaigning for this to happen in the Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movies and I haven’t been successful.

Is it just because this is so often the reverse that seeing a woman carry a man like a bride and that man appreciate it feels refreshing? Probably! But I love it. It’s all I wanted out of both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 and I didn’t get it in either movie and so I’m happy to finally see a strong lady carrying a man.

Even though these female characters are incredibly strong, it is even rare, in their comics, for it to happen, so to have this in a Disney+ series just oddly means a lot to me. Wouldn’t it have been nice for Wanda to have Vision floating in her arms? Yes. It would. What about Okoye catching Bruce Banner when he couldn’t be the Hulk in Infinity War? GREAT! I just want strong ladies holding men like their taking them over the threshold, and I want the men to be happy about it. It’s really not that much to ask for.

Carry all men like brides

To be clear, I don’t hate the idea of a man carrying me like. Often I think of that log that Chris Evans ripped in half fondly. But the idea of also being the strong one? Appealing. It probably stems from some deep-seated desire I have for strength and independence but also to be holding a man in my arms. But there’s something so wonderful in seeing this role-reversal. Especially when the man in question is absolutely down for how strong his lady is. I’m sure there are panels out there in the world where a man complains cause a woman saves him or is holding him like a bride. I’m sure there are mean jokes about it.

The difference here is that men like Steve Trevor and Jennifer’s Tinder date are into it. So, thanks She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for giving me my strong lady carrying a man like a bride imagery I’ve been searching for in my comic book movies and shows. Now, do it multiple times cause I’m greedy.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]