Marvel Fans Want This Actor To Play Wonder Man in the Disney+ Show

Every time they announce a new comic book movie or show, people rally behind certain actors to play the beloved characters. With this week’s announcement of Marvel’s Wonder Man project coming to Disney+, some fans have already picked out their favorite for the part.

Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, has a ton of ionic power and is a strong superhero. Unlike the other heroes we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, he is the only hero whose day job is stuntman and actor (unless you count Captain America’s amazing public service announcements). So who could play a hero who is arrogant while being morose and self-doubting and a bit of a himbo?

Well, Twitter is largely in favor of one man … Nathan Fillion.

I still hope that the MCU Wonder Man show on Disney+ will follow through with Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams casting that they planned on in GOTG Vol 2. pic.twitter.com/nX1SsNJnEV — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) June 16, 2022

Revered in the geek community, Nathan Fillion already has experience playing the character. Originally, he shot scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., but those scenes (and some hilarious fake movie posters) ended up cut from the final version of the film. He also voiced Wonder Man on Hulu’s short-lived animated M.O.D.O.K. series.

James Gunn was definitely on the right track trying to have Nathan Fillion cameo as Simon in one of the Guardians movies. You need an actor like that, who can be convincing as a genuine square-jawed hero type but also funny as hell as the knucklehead Wonder Man actually is. https://t.co/hwZbPc6L60 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) June 16, 2022

All I'm saying is that Nathan Fillion better still be Wonder Man pic.twitter.com/ZhoCU7sOjP — Crystal (@Crystal_Bytes) June 16, 2022

Not to mention he has played other similar characters throughout the years. In Firefly, Captain Malcolm Reynolds was a pirate space captain with a heart of gold. Both with and without his pretty floral bonnet, he was ready to throw down. He also played the satirical himbo Captain Hammer in the web series Doctor Horrible. Not only was he a vapid superhero, but he also had perfect comedic timing.

Good now Just please get Nathan Fillion on board to be Wonder Man he can play the cocky and egotistical yet broken down guy. He’s done it before — XDB (@XaverDB) June 16, 2022

please be Nathan Fillion and Kelsey Grammar as Wonder Man and Beast, former heroes turned sitcom stars https://t.co/IvTjBejnHn — Ron Cacace (@Rawnzilla) June 16, 2022

Some people were not so on board with Fillion, one major complaint being that he is 51 years old. Many of the characters Wonder Man is supposed to be similar to in age are played by people in their 30s, such as Elizabeth Olsen (33), who plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. But Paul Bettany, who played Vision, on the other hand, is the same age as Fillion.

Fillion would be hilarious and great in the role, but there are many others who would do a great job, too. I just hope they keep humor involved.

If Nathan Fillion doesn’t play Wonder Man please be nice to whoever plays Wonder Man. If John Kracznynkski (?) doesn’t keep playing Reed Richards please be nice to whoever plays Reed Richards. We are not actually in charge of this stuff and people are working so hard SO HARD — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) June 17, 2022

