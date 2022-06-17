Marvel Fans Want This Actor To Play Wonder Man in the Disney+ Show
Captain Hammer, is that you?
Every time they announce a new comic book movie or show, people rally behind certain actors to play the beloved characters. With this week’s announcement of Marvel’s Wonder Man project coming to Disney+, some fans have already picked out their favorite for the part.
Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, has a ton of ionic power and is a strong superhero. Unlike the other heroes we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, he is the only hero whose day job is stuntman and actor (unless you count Captain America’s amazing public service announcements). So who could play a hero who is arrogant while being morose and self-doubting and a bit of a himbo?
Well, Twitter is largely in favor of one man … Nathan Fillion.
Revered in the geek community, Nathan Fillion already has experience playing the character. Originally, he shot scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., but those scenes (and some hilarious fake movie posters) ended up cut from the final version of the film. He also voiced Wonder Man on Hulu’s short-lived animated M.O.D.O.K. series.
Not to mention he has played other similar characters throughout the years. In Firefly, Captain Malcolm Reynolds was a pirate space captain with a heart of gold. Both with and without his pretty floral bonnet, he was ready to throw down. He also played the satirical himbo Captain Hammer in the web series Doctor Horrible. Not only was he a vapid superhero, but he also had perfect comedic timing.
Some people were not so on board with Fillion, one major complaint being that he is 51 years old. Many of the characters Wonder Man is supposed to be similar to in age are played by people in their 30s, such as Elizabeth Olsen (33), who plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. But Paul Bettany, who played Vision, on the other hand, is the same age as Fillion.
Fillion would be hilarious and great in the role, but there are many others who would do a great job, too. I just hope they keep humor involved.
