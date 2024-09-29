‘I‘m still so mad they took this from us’: Marvel fans regret not seeing one major Wanda Maximoff moment in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Fans of the Scarlet Witch are mad after discovering that the character had a scene that didn’t make the final cut in Avengers: Endgame. Wanda Maximoff had a few strong moments once she was brought back from the dust, but after seeing this one cut scene, the fans still feel let down.

Look, not everything that is filmed gets put in a movie. A lot gets left on the cutting room floor for several reasons: the scene didn’t work technically, it didn’t work for the storyline, or it spoiled the flow of the narrative. These scenes often have a habit of making their way to the public, though, and of course, fans eventually get mad they weren’t completed.

In this instance, a clip of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda during Endgame’s final battle, just before she runs into Thanos, was shared on X. The scene was never fully finished, so the green screen background is seen, and none of Wanda’s signature red magic is included. Olsen uses her magic hand technique and brings down three “enemy combatants” in front of her, and the camera then swivels around so we have a close-up of her face where she does her signature head tilt—which we now know means something, or rather someone, is about to get f***ed up.

I‘m still so mad that they took this from us… WANDA HEAD TILT IN AVENGERS ENGAME WHEN SHE SEES THANOS!!!! #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/D2z3Wxlznm — Jonathan ?️ | fan account (@Jonisedits) September 24, 2024

This head tilt action is a fan-favorite Scarlet Witch move, as it gives off a sinister vibe—like a predator staring down its prey. The comments underneath the post were largely dismayed that this brief scene didn’t make it into the final movie.

Wanda’s fate within the MCU is currently unclear. Agatha All Along has made it seem as though the Scarlet Witch is most definitely dead, but this could be a fake-out, and even if she really is dead, there is still a chance she could be resurrected in the future. If we get to see Wanda use her signature head tilt in a future Avengers movie, then perhaps these disgruntled fans will be a little more forgiving.

