Marvel did Jenna Ortega so dirty, it’s unbelievable

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream for some stars. They’ve grown up with the movies, wanted to be a hero since they were kids, and more. But for Jenna Ortega, it isn’t for her.

Not because she has an opposition to Marvel movies or superhero movies in general. Instead, Ortega’s opposition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes from the fact that she as already in a Marvel movie and…they cut her lines.

Ortega revealed during an interview for her new film, Death of a Unicorn, that she was part of Iron Man 3. But then they cut her role down and all you see of her is a brief glimpse in the movie. And that is enough for her. Ortega was doing an interview with Entertainment Tonight and the interviewer asked about getting her into the MCU.

“I did it once,” Ortega said. “It was one of the first jobs I ever did.” She went on to explain that she was cast in Iron Man 3 and had a more prominent role until they cut it down. “They took all my lines out,” Ortega said. “I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame. I have one leg, and I’m the vice president’s daughter.”

Could we see her again?

During the interview, her Death of a Unicorn father Paul Rudd tried to say that there was a chance she could come back then. Rudd, who plays Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the MCU said “Marvel is very good at kind of laying those breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back.” He went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel made something work. “They’re gonna create something for you! ‘Cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.”

But Ortega didn’t seem very into the idea. “They even took my name away,” she said. “I count that [as my MCU appearance], and then I move on.” So even if Marvel wanted to bring Ortega into the MCU as her role in some way shape or form, it doesn’t seem like Ortega is really into the idea herself.

It happens, especially when you’re younger. Things change, roles get cut down or erased, but it is understandable how these actors react to that news. If I was Ortega, I would be upset too so I understand her opposition to joining the MCU now.

Even if Paul Rudd really wants to get her into the universe.

