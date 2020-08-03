comScore

Everyone’s Mad That Marvel’s Avengers Is Only Adding Spidey on PlayStation Consoles

Well, everyone who doesn't own PlayStations.

By Rachel LeishmanAug 3rd, 2020, 5:28 pm

So, you can play as Spider-Man (as a free downloadable character in 20201, after the game’s fall 2020 release) in the new Marvel’s Avengers game … but only if you have a PlayStation? Honestly, I understand why people are mad. The highly anticipated game announced today that Spidey will be joining its roster of heroes, but as a PlayStation exclusive. But why?

Well, because PlayStation is made by Sony, the company that owns not only the movie rights but the video game rights to Spider-Man, and they want Spider-Man to help them sell more PlayStations.

Marvel’s Avengers is going to be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows, but hopefully you’re willing to shell out the money for a PlayStation if you’re a fan of Spidey. Otherwise, you’re out of luck. Video game exclusives aren’t new, and Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are well known for using such exclusivity to drive sales of their individual game consoles, but whenever it comes to Spider-Man, people get angry—myself included.

In this case, it’s a bit different because the game itself isn’t entirely platform exclusive. So far, it’s just the Spider-Man downloadable content, which—though also not unprecedented in gaming—is particularly galling for Marvel fans who have been gearing up to play the game on non-Sony platforms and excitedly watching announcements of downloadable characters.

It just sucks because then we’re beholden to buying PlayStation consoles and even if we have consoles that will support the game overall, if you want to play with Spidey then you have to get a PS4 or a PS5. (Probably a PS5 if you also want the upcoming Miles Morales game. Wow, PlayStation really gets ya, huh?)

Many on Twitter are obviously a little mad about the exclusive announcement.

Also, as a personal favor to me, if you’re going to make Spider-Man trend … please use the hyphen.

