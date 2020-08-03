Everyone’s Mad That Marvel’s Avengers Is Only Adding Spidey on PlayStation Consoles

So, you can play as Spider-Man (as a free downloadable character in 20201, after the game’s fall 2020 release) in the new Marvel’s Avengers game … but only if you have a PlayStation? Honestly, I understand why people are mad. The highly anticipated game announced today that Spidey will be joining its roster of heroes, but as a PlayStation exclusive. But why?

Well, because PlayStation is made by Sony, the company that owns not only the movie rights but the video game rights to Spider-Man, and they want Spider-Man to help them sell more PlayStations.

Marvel’s Avengers is going to be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows, but hopefully you’re willing to shell out the money for a PlayStation if you’re a fan of Spidey. Otherwise, you’re out of luck. Video game exclusives aren’t new, and Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are well known for using such exclusivity to drive sales of their individual game consoles, but whenever it comes to Spider-Man, people get angry—myself included.

In this case, it’s a bit different because the game itself isn’t entirely platform exclusive. So far, it’s just the Spider-Man downloadable content, which—though also not unprecedented in gaming—is particularly galling for Marvel fans who have been gearing up to play the game on non-Sony platforms and excitedly watching announcements of downloadable characters.

It just sucks because then we’re beholden to buying PlayStation consoles and even if we have consoles that will support the game overall, if you want to play with Spidey then you have to get a PS4 or a PS5. (Probably a PS5 if you also want the upcoming Miles Morales game. Wow, PlayStation really gets ya, huh?)

Many on Twitter are obviously a little mad about the exclusive announcement.

I really hate exclusives. https://t.co/iWzSdJ9B3x — KATE SÁNCHEZ ⁷ (@OhMyMithrandir) August 3, 2020

Sometimes, sony reminds me of a toddler that screams and cries because they dont want any of the other kids to play with their toys https://t.co/gqREpU2z8i — ATF KV (@DgenHippi) August 3, 2020

My birthday wish is that someday all gamers can enjoy Spider-Man. Avengers players in other formats, even PC, lose, because they’ll have the version without marvels flagship hero https://t.co/vNwFtHyF7c — Genecast (@GenePark) August 3, 2020

The tears this announcement has created 😂😂😂 https://t.co/isoYwqplRy — Puertorock77 (@Puertorock77_) August 3, 2020

LMAO Sony said naaaaaaaaaaaaaah if you want Spider-man I guess you playing on PS. https://t.co/BbEcZjWJuo — 🐉 Emperor Daewi Hanapple🍍 (@VocalPineapple) August 3, 2020

Also, as a personal favor to me, if you’re going to make Spider-Man trend … please use the hyphen.

YET AGAIN you assholes made “Spiderman” trend. Don’t know who the fuck “Spiderman” is. pic.twitter.com/HoJ9vvpduS — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 3, 2020

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

