The Real Monster of Avengers: Endgame Was the Extended Release’s Unrendered Hulk

Imagine my fear and upset as I waited throughout all of Marvel’s “extended” Avengers: Endgame and was greeted only with an unrendered version of the Hulk flying through fire for my time. Avengers: Endgame was rereleased in theaters over the weekend in a last-ditch effort for the movie to beat Avatar‘s world box office record.

I was glad to partake in said effort because I, personally, hate Avatar, but in doing so, I now have to live with the horror that is the Hulk before the CGI kicks in and makes him look like the Jolly Green Giant we’ve come to love. The movie’s new post-credits scene was an introduction to Professor Hulk that wasn’t just Bruce Banner having breakfast with Scott Lang, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff.

There’s a burning building that firefighters can’t take on themselves, and the Hulk throws himself into it, saving as many people as he can before Steve Rogers gives him a call. To be fair, Bruce Banner has clearly forgotten that he knows Captain America, because when Steve calls him, Bruce’s response is “Steve who?” and then, I suppose, the next scene would be the introduction we actually got in Avengers: Endgame.

What I don’t understand is why they wouldn’t render the scene to be complete since they knew it was for a rerelease of the movie? I understand not having finished CGI on DVD extras, but if you’re going to do a great big push for more money, you might want to finish up the scene. Or maybe pick a scene that doesn’t have the Hulk in it, because now my nightmares are filled with Bruce Banner’s unmoving face as he takes a phone call with Steve Rogers.

The scene is the only extra footage we got with the rerelease, along with a dedication to Stan Lee, showing behind-the-scenes footage of Lee on the set of various Marvel movies, talking with stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans—so, honestly, maybe not worth the $15 dollars, but we also got a Stark Gauntlet poster, so maybe that was worth it alone.

So, am I mad that I spent time and money to see Avengers: Endgame for the sixth time? No, because I still cried over Tony Stark and found myself wanting to go back again, even though I just watched the movie. That being said, I very much could have lived without this scary cartoon-looking Hulk scene.

Anyway, you can see the scary Hulk in this video and if I have to suffer, so does everyone else:

I still can’t tell if Avengers: Endgame has beaten Avatar yet or not, but if there is still hope, I’ll willingly go back again and again just to make sure that those giant blue Na’vi don’t remain the world box office champions.

