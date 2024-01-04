New ‘Marmalade’ Trailer Sees Joe Keery Enter His ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Phase

One of the most underrated subgenres in the landscape of film has to be the one where the protagonist finds themselves and/or their loved ones getting the short end of the capitalism stick, followed quickly by a plan to commit a not-insignificant crime in order to fund their access to what’s usually basic human rights.

That’s one big piece of the puzzle in Marmalade, the upcoming romantic heist film starring Stranger Things darling Joe Keery as Baron, a down-on-his-luck prisoner who reminisces about the illegal hijinks he once participated in with the eponymous love of his life.

Judging by this brand new trailer, Baron’s lovestruck odyssey looks to be a particularly steamy and explosive jolt to the senses; if that sounds like your wheelhouse, here’s everything you need to know about Marmalade.

Who stars in Marmalade?

As mentioned above, Keery stars as protagonist Baron, an inmate who shares his story with prison-break-savvy cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge). After hearing Baron’s account of a bank robbery turned sour—one that also resulted in him getting separated from his partner-in-crime and lover Marmalade (Camila Morrone)—Otis goes full bro code by hatching an escape plan in order to reunite Baron with Marmalade. Could Baron be unwittingly housing a pair of rose-tinted glasses? Who’s to say?

As for who’s behind the camera, Marmalade was penned and directed by none other than directorial debutant Keir O’Donnell, who audiences may recognize from his roles in Fargo, Legion, American Sniper, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop; in other words, O’Donnell knows a thing or two about range.

When will Marmalade release in theaters?

Marmalade will release in theaters and via on-demand platforms on February 9.

