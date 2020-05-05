Mark Hamill Is Perfect in First Look at His What We Do in the Shadows Character!

When Mark Hamill tweets about your show, you get him on your show—or, at least, that’s what happened with FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. The Star Wars star is set to play a longtime enemy of Laszlo (Matt Berry) and will share most of his scenes with Berry when he makes his debut on the Vampire comedy series.

Fit with a beautiful cape and luscious locks, Hamill is ready to take on the world of our favorite Staten-Island vampires.

Paul Simms, the executive producer and co-showrunner of What We Do in the Shadows, talked with Entertainment Weekly about Hamill joining the cast—about how Hamill kept tweeting about the show and how that sealed a cameo for the star.

Mark had tweeted some very nice things about the movie and the show very early on in our first season, so we knew he understood the world of the show. And also, he seemed perfect for the part because he has the gravitas to play an ancient vampire rival, he’s not afraid to be silly, and he knows a thing or two about extended fight scenes.

Hamill also spoke with EW about the series and how he fell in love with What We Do in the Shadows while watching the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement film with his children.

I remember it was Father’s Day and I had my three kids over and we were picking a movie to watch. I suggested Life With Father which is old school but I liked it as a kid because I’m from a big family. But all my kids rolled their eyes. They said it’s cornball so I asked them what they wanted to watch and my son Nathan suggested What We Do in the Shadows. I had never heard of it but he explained it was a reality show about vampires and I was very intrigued. I was completely unprepared for what I saw, it was so incredibly clever and compelling. It had all the elements of a horror movie and yet, it combined the magnificent with the mundane. Who thinks of things like this? I had to stop it multiple times to really absorb what we had just seen. It’s one of my favorite movies ever.

Worried, like many of us going into the show, that the television series wasn’t going to be as great as the film, Hamill (as well as myself) was proven wrong by the new series. It brought a new light to the world of documentary filmmaking for vampires, and even brought in the beautiful storyline of all actors who played vampires being … well, vampires. So does this now mean that Mark Hamill is a vampire?

It’s going to be amazing to see Mark Hamill take on the world created by the minds of Waititi and Clement, and honestly, getting to see him fighting with Matt Berry’s Laszlo is maybe going to help save my 2020.

