Mark Hamill Is So Beloved That He Broke the Internet by Simply … Tweeting His Own Name

By Rachel LeishmanSep 7th, 2021, 12:56 pm
 

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Mark Hamill performs onstage at NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER partner with Letters Live on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

If there were anyone who was meant to play a role like Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, it’s Mark Hamill. An actor who isn’t afraid of embracing what made him famous, Hamill has shown us over and over again why he’s the best, and this most recent adventure on Twitter isn’t any different.

Mark Hamill is known online for being an incredibly supportive actor and someone who likes engaging with others on Twitter. Whether it is telling fans that how they view Luke Skywalker is completely valid or offering messaging of encouragement during hard times, Hamill is the best person to follow on Twitter. It also means that he has a pretty large following that loves everything he does.

So when one Twitter user tweeted that Mark Hamill could simply tweet out his name and get thousands of likes and replies, he did so only to then get … thousands of likes and replies.

So, I guess Lauren was right?

With over 600,000 likes, Mark Hamill really COULD just tweet out his name and get thousands of likes, but that is what happens when you’re a genuinely kind person who likes to make fans happy online. There are few celebrities who I think have mastered the art of being a “fan favorite” in the way that Hamill has. He likes to surprise us all, give us the content we so desperately crave from Luke Skywalker, and makes sure that we all know that he actually cares about his fans.

Twitter loved Mark Hamill tweeting his own name and getting thousand of likes, so they made it trend and honestly this is just fun.

We love Mark Hamill and maybe we should just make him trend every day? All of us should constantly share our favorite Mark Hamill stories to make the world a better place every single day. Just for the joy of seeing Mark Hamill’s name and everyone sharing their love for him online over and over again.

(image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER)

