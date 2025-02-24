Marjorie Taylor Greene’s X account is basically the digital equivalent of no man’s land, and one of her latest tweets continues to dip further into full-on conspiracy theory truther territory — to no one’s surprise, really.

Georgia representative and MAGA loyalist Greene is a far-right politician plucked right out of South Park. Some of her past controversies include blaming the deadly 2018 Camp Fire on “Jewish space lasers,” comparing U.S. mask mandates to the Holocaust, and refusing to accept Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Yet somehow, she keeps getting elected.

It should come as no surprise that a little over a month into Donald Trump’s second term, Greene is now demanding that his administration release any and all information on UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) to the American people. We literally just want cheaper eggs, but okay?

Marjorie Taylor Greene has some out-of-this-world demands for Trump’s White House

Earlier this week, Greene went on an unprompted Twitter rant in which she requested that Trump fully declassify any reports regarding infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Kennedy assassinations, the “Congressional Sexual Slush Fund payout lists,” and yes, UFOs.

The timeline isn’t exactly clear here ⏤ it never is with Greene ⏤ but I’m assuming this tweet is an indirect response to Trump declassifying files related to the John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations. Her definition of “deep state governmental secrets” remains a bit foggy, but these kinds of buzz words do, unfortunately, pop up all the time in the MAGA dictionary. In fact, they’re often used to insult or make up ridiculous lies about their colleagues across the aisle. Can we have some decorum, please?

Why is the American Right so convinced UFOs are here, of all places?

Republicans’ obsession with UFOs isn’t exactly new. Right-wing commentators like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan have shaped a narrative that the “deep state” is hiding its knowledge of UFOs, and only the high-IQ free thinkers out there really know what’s going on at Area 51 and beyond. It’s the same conspiracy theory-laden nonsense spewed in online forums to make big government equivalent to “bad,” a core Conservative value touted by politicians like Greene.

I’d argue that Trump and Greene should be among the last people to introduce humanity to extraterrestrials, but I digress. I can’t help but feel like Republicans have a biblical phobia of aliens, like the arrival of UFOs somehow signifies the end times. So-called “sightings” like the 2023 “diamond formation orb” described by fellow MAGA politician Matt Gaetz are a tactic used to scare the American people and trick them into thinking that the government is lying to them.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m sure the White House has its secrets. But spewing baseless conspiracies about how aliens have arrived in the U.S. distracts from what’s actually important, i.e., tackling inflation, addressing climate change on this planet, and making sure that Americans have the right to live their lives safely and openly. Again, eggs are still $9 dollars a carton, Marjorie. Let’s get that figured out before we tackle martians, shall we?

