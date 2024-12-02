‘Democrats will lie about anything’: Marjorie Taylor Greene hypocritically blasts Democrats for dishonesty despite lying herself

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hypocritically claims that “Democrats will lie about anything,” even though she is the one who has been repeatedly caught lying.

Greene is the woman who recently claimed that Democrats control the weather and who has fallen for conspiracy theories like QAnon and Pizzagate. She has even gone as far as to claim that mass shootings are staged, including calling the Parkland school shooting a “false flag.” The representative is also one of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, and she wholeheartedly backed his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and spread election fraud conspiracies. Meanwhile, Greene may have known that she was complicit in the January 6 insurrection, as she allegedly requested a pardon from the White House for her involvement, although she denies these claims. Given how taken she is with conspiracy theories and making outlandish claims against Democrats, the truth doesn’t seem particularly important to her. Yet, she had the audacity to hypocritically slam Democrats for allegedly being dishonest.

Marjorie Taylor Greene hypocritically speaks out about dishonesty

Like most of MAGA, Greene was outraged over President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. Given that she allegedly asked for a pardon herself and has supported Trump’s plans to pardon January 6 rioters, she truly shouldn’t be speaking on the topic at all. Still, she made a post about Tony Bobulinski, the man who accused Biden of being involved in his son’s overseas deals but repeatedly failed to prove his claims. Following Biden’s pardon, Greene suddenly claimed that Bobulinski “was right about everything.” She slammed Democrats for calling him a “liar” and refusing to “acknowledge his story,” concluding, “Democrats will lie about anything and stick together with the lie to keep power.”

Tony Bobulinski was right about everything.



But as usual the lamestream media and Democrats called him a liar, threatened him and his family, and refused to acknowledge his story.



Democrats will lie about anything and stick together with the lie to keep power. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 2, 2024

Not only did she provide no proof that Democrats or the media lied or that Bobulinski’s uncorroborated allegations are true, but it’s impossible to miss the blatant hypocrisy of her statement. She constantly regurgitates ridiculous right-wing conspiracies and has been caught in numerous lies. Again, this is the same woman who claimed that Democrats control the weather and who likely knew that her election fraud claims were misinformation.

In 2021, CNN found that Greene made 11 false claims on Twitter in the span of a month, leading to her suspension from the platform. Among her lies, she claimed that “mass fraud” occurred during the election, Biden lost the election, white supremacists weren’t present at the January 6 riot, and Pennsylvania had more votes than voters. She continued pushing these lies even though all of them have been repeatedly debunked.

Greene also appeared on 60 Minutes in 2023, where she was caught in a blatant lie when she claimed she never said the Parkland shooting was a “false flag.” She was quickly confronted with screenshots of the social media posts where she had made the statement. Panicking at being caught, she went off on a nonsensical tangent about fact-checking.

When liars are caught in a lie they usually panic and say weird crap. Case-in-point:



Watching Leslie Stahl fact-check Marjorie Taylor Greene on 60 Minutes this evening about calling the Parkland shooting a "false flag" was the worse deflection I have ever seen in my life:… pic.twitter.com/VVVxzkqxqr — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 3, 2023

Needless to say, Greene should worry about her own affinity for lying before trying to come after Democrats over alleged dishonesty.

