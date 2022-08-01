We’re Actually Getting a New Course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?!

Back in March of this year, Nintendo released the first wave of new(ish) DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Booster Course Pass will be released in six waves up to the end of 2023, and each wave comes with 8 courses to ruin your friendships over.

The courses are actually remastered versions of tracks throughout Mario Kart’s lifecycle, hence the (ish) after the “new” in my opening sentence. Still, as a Mario Kart fan since the SNES, I’m not gonna deny the good time I have whenever I play this series. I actually like playing updated versions of retro tracks and seeing how they make the likes of “you don’t need any railings” stages from the SNES era more treacherous.

That said, with this upcoming second wave of content, Nintendo announced something I wasn’t expecting: a brand new stage! Oh, and we’re getting the Waluigi Pinball stage from Mario Kart DS. Celebrations are in order here – though the giant, forboding Waluigi from the DS days will be missed.

Okay Waluigi Pinball made the Wave 2 wait worth it pic.twitter.com/e5EKJCJr3W — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 28, 2022

bringing waluigi pinball back in every other mario kart should be a requirement atp. pic.twitter.com/YJa5oorlfg — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) July 28, 2022

I know everybody prolly shitting the pants about Waluigi Pinball but this Sky-High Sundae track looks scrumptious af.i pic.twitter.com/omOLEXKtKn — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) July 28, 2022

The Turnip and Propeller Cups

According to the press release, “Wave 2 includes the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, with fast and familiar courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and Mario Kart Tour games.” You can check out each track below:

Turnip Cup Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays! DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail. Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms, and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely! NEW TRACK: Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!



When’s the release date?

The second wave of the Booster Course Pass will be released on August 4, 2022, so we only have to wait a few more days! If you’re subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, this will be free DLC for you. If you’re not subscribed, the Booster Course Pass is $24.99 (but that will get you all of the courses and they’re released). Just like last time, there’s no word on when the next wave will be released, but considering the fact that this is being released about five months after the first pass assume that Wave 3 will hit in 2023 – or, at the very least, by Christmas.

(Featured image: Nintendo)

