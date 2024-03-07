Margaret Qualley Will Play Amanda Knox in Hulu Limited Series

Amanda Knox’s story will be told yet again, this time on Hulu. Margaret Qualley, who recently starred in Drive-Away Dolls, will star as Knox in a limited series about the infamous case.

Recommended Videos

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margaret Qualley is set to play Amanda Knox in a limited series for Hulu created by K.J. Steinberg (Gossip Girl), who will also serve as showrunner. Knox is executive producing the series alongside Monica Lewinsky. Per Hulu, the eight-episode untitled series is “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”

In 2007, a 20-year-old Amanda Knox returned to the apartment she shared with her roommate, fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher, in Italy. Knox, who had just spent an evening with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, called the police when she found blood in the bathroom and was unable to enter Kercher’s room, which was locked. Italian police arrested Knox and Sollecito and charged them with Kercher’s murder despite evidence to the contrary. Initially sentenced to 26 years in prison, Knox was incarcerated for almost four years before the case was overturned in 2011. Prosecutors retried Knox and Sollecito before the court ultimately exonerated them in 2015.

Knox’s story previously inspired a 2011 Lifetime original movie titled Amanda Knox, starring Hayden Panettiere, as well as a 2014 thriller, The Face of an Angel, directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Cara Delevingne. In 2016, Knox appeared in a Netflix documentary, also titled Amanda Knox, which was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards.

A few years later, in 2021, Matt Damon appeared in the drama Stillwater, which is very obviously loosely based on Knox’s experience. Knox criticized the film for perpetuating “the false narrative that was presented by the prosecution that has been debunked by evidence and yet is the ongoing myth that is an obstacle towards me reintegrating into society in a successful way and being taken seriously as a person.”

(featured image: Taylor Hill, WireImage / Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]