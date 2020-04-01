comScore

March Was 8 Years Long and These Memes Perfectly Capture How It Felt

By Rachel LeishmanApr 1st, 2020, 2:48 pm

Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation

Did you stop and think that March had ended like four times over? That’s because it did! For the last 8 years, we’ve been in the month of March, and those 8 years were filled with wasting our days by staying inside and questioning our own existence. March was never-ending, a loop of us constantly questioning what day it is and how we got here, and April is probably going to be exactly the same.

But alas, because the never-ending march of March has finally ended—for real, we think—we got a fun new meme! Well, it’s not new. It’s the same meme we generally do at the end of the year, but this time, instead of waiting 12 months to revive it, we brought it back just in time for March 31st because that’s just how we all feel right now.

How do you feel as March becomes April? Remember it, because April 30th is probably going to be ten times that. I’m just being honest. At least, by then, we can add another picture to just further our pain and suffering along. Too-da-loo!

