March Was 8 Years Long and These Memes Perfectly Capture How It Felt

Did you stop and think that March had ended like four times over? That’s because it did! For the last 8 years, we’ve been in the month of March, and those 8 years were filled with wasting our days by staying inside and questioning our own existence. March was never-ending, a loop of us constantly questioning what day it is and how we got here, and April is probably going to be exactly the same.

But alas, because the never-ending march of March has finally ended—for real, we think—we got a fun new meme! Well, it’s not new. It’s the same meme we generally do at the end of the year, but this time, instead of waiting 12 months to revive it, we brought it back just in time for March 31st because that’s just how we all feel right now.

March 1 April 1 pic.twitter.com/2xoYdDhyF0 — Heathers the Musical (@HeathersMusical) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs. March 31st. That’s right: A reverse Mia Thermopolis pic.twitter.com/A0lf7hOGtl — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/g1BiaWDTAw — Scott Aukerman (@ScottAukerman) April 1, 2020

March 1st Vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/kb2P6giTvO — T A S H (@TASH__P) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs. March 31st pic.twitter.com/rBC1lWFFJM — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs. March 31st pic.twitter.com/D2XtJFB4fP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 1, 2020

March 1st vs. March 31st pic.twitter.com/UqeUPCTdMP — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 31, 2020

March 1 to March 31. pic.twitter.com/1jDTKVjlKd — colleen (@cowboyangels) April 1, 2020

Me on March 1, me on March 31 pic.twitter.com/AUKYSls37i — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs. March 31 pic.twitter.com/vH7Hsg3Nry — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs March 31 pic.twitter.com/PGct6oPrL4 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 1, 2020

Me on March 1 vs March 31 pic.twitter.com/t4yQADE7tC — (@writtenbysara) April 1, 2020

March 1 to March 31 pic.twitter.com/HH1d24b0sJ — Zales Joyner (@zalesjoyner) March 31, 2020

March 1 vs March 31 pic.twitter.com/gtCIZFUoDu — morgan (tiger) king (@iwantmorg) March 31, 2020

Me on March 1: Me on March 31: pic.twitter.com/PWThp1jBp6 — The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) March 31, 2020

march 1 / april 1 pic.twitter.com/glCSpwu5Uy — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 1, 2020

How do you feel as March becomes April? Remember it, because April 30th is probably going to be ten times that. I’m just being honest. At least, by then, we can add another picture to just further our pain and suffering along. Too-da-loo!

(image: NBC)

