Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin’s 2020 Election Video Is “Glorious AF”

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, his “glorious AF wife,” are about at the same point as the rest of us. The pair released a 2020 election video featuring an ominous beginning, and as both Grody and Patinkin try to urge people to get out and vote, they realize that trying to be “optimistic” isn’t working—which, honestly, is something I understand with every fiber of my being.

Posted on Mandy Patinkin’s social media, the video’s point is simple: We have to vote to save our democracy, and it isn’t just about the presidential race. There are plenty of other races out there right now that also need our attention.

Captioned “My glorious AF wife Kathryn helped with my latest campaign video. Whatever the polls say we have to stay calm and resolute in this fight, giving whatever time, money, and power we can. Get active to get out the vote TODAY” on Twitter, the video falls into a long line of content from the Grody-Patinkin household throughout quarantine encouraging fans of the family to stay safe and informed.

“It’s going to be just more fucking chaos,” Grody exclaims at the end, and I truly wanted to yell “MOOD” right back at her while watching. Right now, our news is a mix of most of the media not knowing what to even cover since so much is being thrown at us at once, and the right just clinging to whatever nonsense comes out of Donald Trump’s pie-hole. So yeah, Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin just yelling about everything is oddly soothing.

But the point stands: We have to get out and vote. Currently, many states are reaching the deadline for registering to vote, meaning that, if you haven’t yet, you have to hurry up and make sure that you’re registered so that your voice can be heard on November 3rd. From there, you need a voting plan. I got my mail-in ballot for New York and plan on taking it to the poll drop-offs once early voting begins in NYC so that I know my ballot is there and accounted for. If you want to track your mail-in ballot to make sure it all goes smoothly, 46 states have various methods to do so.

I appreciate celebrities like Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody because they’re not just posting a picture and telling people to vote. They’re being constant in their pleas to their fellow Americans and being incredibly creative in how they get others to engage with them about voting in this upcoming election. It also helps that I love Mandy Patinkin with my entire heart and always will.

To further help soothe all our souls, here is Mandy Patinkin singing “Finishing the Hat” from Sunday in the Park With George, my own personal happy place.

So, listen to Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin. Make sure you’re registered to vote, have a plan, and get out there. 2020 needs you.

(image: screengrabbed from Mandy Patinkin’s Twitter page)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com