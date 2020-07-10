Please Project This Mandalorian Music Video on My Gravestone

The Mandalorian is the best for multiple reasons. One of those reasons? The opening theme. Star Wars has an ability, for its score, to make us feel like we’re part of the story and also like we can take on whatever bad things are out there in the world. Just think about it. Want to feel like a complete badass? Listen to “Duel of the Fates” from Phantom Menance, and suddenly you’re ready to take on a Sith Lord.

The theme for The Mandalorian is, pretty much, the same. With an incredible beat and weird flute-sounding things, there is just an emotion that comes over you while listening to it. Basically, you feel like you have to dab a bunch and like you’re invincible all in the same instance. There’s also this need to strut like you’re on a catwalk? Now though, its Oscar-winning composer brought it to life in a completely new and exciting way!

Giving fans a glimpse into how Göransson created the score, the music video is filmed using the same backdrop technology the show uses and put Göransson right in the middle of the action.

Watch as the Oscar-winning composer @ludwiggoransson performs the theme from #TheMandalorian. The Mandalorian is streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UkBnh5DEkr — Star Wars (@starwars) July 9, 2020

Honestly, if I had to pick one song to listen to for the rest of my life, I might pick this. It’s one of those scores that when the “skip intro” option pops up, you do not click it. Very few opening sequences has that power. It’s The Mandalorian and Mad Men; that’s about it.

There is just something so fun about this score that makes it new and fresh every time you listen to it, and seeing how Ludwig Göransson brought the music to life is equally as exciting. Due to COVID-19, Göransson is the only human featured in the video, and it starts with the Mandalorian’s helmet sitting on his desk. From there, we’re transported into the world we’ve come to know while following the journey of Baby Yoda and his Dadalorian, and maybe I just really want more Baby Yoda content because I got a little emotional watching this?

If I ever had to enter a boxing ring of some kind, I would do it to this score, and that just shows the immense talent that is Ludwig Göransson (who won his Oscar for his score for Black Panther and who also did the score for Creed and Creed II).

I will, someday, request that this video is projected onto my tombstone so everyone remembers that I am one of the biggest fans of Baby Yoda, and I think I’m okay with being that kind of person.

(image: Lucasfilm)

