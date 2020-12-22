We love us some nerdy holiday decor, especially when it references our favorite shows, like The Mandalorian. We already told you about the 2020 trend of topping a tree with Grogu, but the latest Christmas spectacle inspired by our favorite bounty hunter is even cooler. In truly geektastic fashion, fan Steve Beers has created an incredible holiday light now set to The Mandolorian theme.

Take a look:

That is the way. And this is … amazing. Steve’s video has already racked up more than a million views on YouTube since he posted it, and he answered some questions about it too. For one, no, he and his neighbors don’t have to listen to the track on a loop all night, it’s broadcast from an FM transmitter in his yard, and everything goes through smart plugs so it’s not much harder on his electric bill isn’t any worse than a typical holiday light display.

And Beers has other variations for his lights as well, including “Into The Unknown”!

But that’s not the only amazing holiday TV tribute we saw this week. Another we caught thanks to the fine folks at the official Schitt’s Creek twitter and, as David Rose would say, we are OBSESSED.

This display is in Seattle (practically Canada!) and it’s just … wow.

look at this place!! if you’re in Seattle and do go to visit, take pictures, enjoy, and remember to stay safe! 😷#rosebudseattle pic.twitter.com/APzwz0IWi2 — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) December 20, 2020

We love these kinds of creative, nerdy holiday celebrations! If you’ve seen any you really love, let us know in the comments!

(image: screenshot/Disney)

Here are a few other great things we saw today:

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com