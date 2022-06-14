Man Thinks He’s Rescuing One Kitten. 12 Other Kittens Say “Sike!”

Imagine, if you will, spotting an itty bitty kitty on the side of the road during your drive. You stop the car and decide to take the baby in, fearing that the tiny fluff nugget could get hit by a car. The kitten mews in agreement, or mews because that’s just what “take me home right meow” cats do.

Suddenly, as you’re recording that precious little face (I mean, you gotta record any and all vocal cats, or cats in general), another kitten shows up, then another, then another. Like a “dinosaurs are hiding in the tall grass” scene from a Jurassic-sized movie franchise, cats are popping out and demanding attention. Well now you’re Internet famous, for sure, but what do you do about the 13 cats prancing around your feet?

What the heck happened?

I first came across this situation via a post on Twitter that said, and I quote, “OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD” until the character limit put a stop to it. In the video, a man named Robert Brantley (thanks Twitter for finding him) picks up a kitten on the side of the road. When he turns the camera, he’s surprised to see many, MANY more kittens in the grass. “Oh no, it’s a whole—… oh my gosh!” As all the kittens scamper over to him, Brantley claims that he can’t take them all, but we all know it’s already too late for him. Those furbabies are coming home with him, for sure. “I thought I was saving one. Hot diggity dog.”

The update

Proud he was able to save all those kittens in the end!

For those who want a follow up on what happened to the cats, he shared it on his Facebook.

His name is Robert Brantley.https://t.co/vz0MXKO2ES — Myles 🖤 マイルズ 🐺 (@Myles523) June 9, 2022

Brantley has been posting updates on Facebook about his kitten situation. As expected, Brantley did end up taking the kittens home, but not before looking for the mom (or moms, if multiple) first. Unfortunately, there was no mama cat to be found, and the consensus seems to be that someone dumped all the kittens on the side of the road.

no, i saw the original post and comments on facebook. he looked for the mom, there was no mom- it was 13 kittens in total, which means that they’re probably 2 or 3 litters rather than one, so there wouldn’t be a singular mom cat to find. more likely that somebody dumped them :/ — k (@_lavenderlatte_) June 9, 2022

In total, there were 13 kittens, and Brantley managed to get them home. Since then, he’s been doing his best to take care of them, taking advice from others in regard to cleaning them, feeding them, getting them to the vet, and finding them homes. It looks to be going well so far, even if Brantley is sad to see them go.

