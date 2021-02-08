Despite Malcolm & Marie’s Many Issues, Zendaya Has Crafted a Lane for Herself

Over the weekend I sat down to watch Malcolm & Marie because after reading Angelica Jade Bastién’s poetic vivisection of the film, I had to try it for myself.

To put on my highfalutin hat, the film written and directed by Sam Levinson feels like nearly two hours of a parody of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? while trying to rant about Black art through his Black actors. The hits at critics are more funny than insightful because honestly, I think most film critics know they are somewhat full of it. Plus, when it comes down to it, just because you have the money and clout to say something doesn’t make it insightful, and I say that as someone who enjoyed Assassination Nation.

That being said, what I think should be highlighted in the film is Emmy Winner Zendaya, her performance as Marie, and the place she has carved out for self as an adult actress.

Malcolm & Marie is about the titular couple returning home from Malcolm’s movie premiere (played by John David Washington), and the two get into a series of monologues and screaming matches about the nature of art. Malcolm sermonizes, yells, and belittles Marie constantly throughout the film in an exhausting manner that makes it hard to relate to the character or understand their relationship.

Marie was, in many ways, the foundation for Malcolm’s film, but she wasn’t thanked during his speech, and every time she tries to speak on her frustration she is torn down. It is grueling to watch, especially because Zendaya and Washington feel as if they are acting for two different mediums.

But, this project is just as much Zendaya’s as it is Levinson’s. She produced it, helped shape it, and has spoken about wanting to play characters who didn’t exist just to elevate the male lead. Malcolm & Marie is a chance for Zendaya to expand past the mold and boxes that people have put her in, but also to prove that she can control her own narrative.

As Halle Berry put it during a Sundance panel, this is an example of things changing.

“At 24 that she can have an idea and go get it done and get enough support behind her to get that done and to give her the power and keep the creativity, I think that says so much for where we have gotten and that is what makes me want to keep fighting, because of Zendaya, at 24, a Black woman can do that,” Berry said. “She is proof-positive that things are changing and I couldn’t be prouder and I know you probably can’t be prouder of yourself, which is most important.”

Does that mean I think the film does well? Personally, no. I don’t think anything about the film feels organic or well structured. But it is #3 on Netflix, proving that even if people don’t love i, they are curious.

Being a Black actress in Hollywood is hard, even one as successful as Zendaya. As a producer, Zendaya is giving herself the power to shape her own destiny, and that is more powerful than any speech in Malcolm & Marie.

