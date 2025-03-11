MAGAs want Americans ‘kissing the feet’ of Trump and Elon Musk

MAGAs, who are starting to spiral over the mounting Tesla protests, rage over how Americans should be “kissing the feet” of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Recommended Videos

Since Trump entered office, Americans have protested Musk serving, essentially, as co-president of the United States. Their concerns are valid as Musk’s unprecedented power, including trying to seize Congressional funds, terminate protected federal workers, and dismantle departments, are unconstitutional. There aren’t supposed to be unelected billionaire bureaucrats with near-presidential powers making decisions about Americans’ social programs and benefits. Americans have done everything to be heard, including attending town halls, petitioning their legislators, and filing legal challenges against Musk, none of which have been very effective. Hence, they’ve focused on the one way they know to get to Musk: through his businesses. Tesla’s stock has plummeted over 35% as locations around the country face protests and even acts of vandalism.

Meanwhile, MAGA has been enraged that they can’t force Americans to buy Teslas or stop them from gathering to protest at its facilities. Trump was so upset that he claimed the boycott was “illegal” and announced that he would buy a new Tesla. However, Lara Trump actually seems to be coping even worse than Trump.

Lara Trump spirals over Tesla protests

Recently, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a Fox News host and former Republican National Committee co-chair, appeared on Hannity. During her appearance, she went on a long-winded rant about how the American people must be more grateful and subservient to Musk. “Once upon a time, it used to be that there was a bipartisan goal of rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse,” she began. She’s correct that there is bipartisan support for stopping fraud, waste, and abuse. This isn’t the problem at hand, though; Americans are upset that Musk is using this fraud-eliminating charade to aggressively and illegally raid the American government, sparking national security risks and threatening millions of Americans’ benefits.

Lara became emotional as she bemoaned how Democrats are trying to “attack” Musk. She stated, “They’re attacking his character, they called him a Nazi, they’re going after his businesses, they’re vandalizing property, they’re doing any and everything they can to this man, and it’s really horrific to see because what is Elon getting for all of this?” Lara was also deeply troubled over the concept of Musk “losing money” in his government role. While he allegedly isn’t receiving a government salary, it’s bizarre to be concerned over the wealthiest man in the world not taking a salary and potentially losing a tiny fraction of his enormous wealth in exchange for the immense benefit of essentially controlling the entire government.

Finally, Lara concluded, “We cannot continue in perpetuity spending the way we are. We cannot survive as a country. So people ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump for being the two people to actually do this.” It’s not enough for her to criticize and question Americans’ right to protest and disagree with politicians and unelected bureaucrats. She has to take it even further to fume over the fact that Americans aren’t forced to bow down before and kiss the feet of Musk and Trump. It’s pretty chilling when MAGAs start fantasizing about turning America into a dictatorship with Trump in the role of a king with unchecked power whom Americans are forced to worship. America has taken its freedom and democracy for granted to an astounding extent.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy