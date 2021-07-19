In Strange Déjà Vu, a Madeleine Mantock Is Leaving Charmed Reboot Series

The Power of Three is down to two. News has been broken by TVLine that actress Madeleine Mantock, who has played eldest sister Macy on The CW’s Charmed reboot, is leaving the show.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock told TVLine in an exclusive statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro shared their own exclusive statement, saying, “We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed. We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

This news was especially gasp-worthy for Charmed fans who know that it’s been 20 years since Shannen Doherty’s final episode on Charmed, when she left playing the role of older sister Prue—the same character Macy is partly an expy of.

I have a lot of criticisms of nüCharmed, but I have stuck with the show because of the talented female actresses who are the face of the series. They have been forced to pick up a lot of emotional labor for criticism directed at the show—both the fair and deeply racist and unfair. Each brought something special to the show, and I especially loved Madeleine Mantock’s Macy, as someone who has enjoyed the actress from other things.

Since the show has been renewed for a fourth season, it will be interesting to see who will step in to complete the power of three when Macy leaves. The most obvious choice is Mareya Salazar as Joséfina, who has been introduced as the maternal cousin to the Charmed Ones. Mareya Salazar is a Canadian-Venezuelan transgender actress, so it would be great for the show to finally give more Latina representation with actual Latina actresses—not to mention to have a trans woman be the lead would be a really huge deal.

We will have to see how the show decides to handle getting rid of the character in the season finale, but I hope it can be done with dignity because Mantock deserves that.

