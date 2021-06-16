Kate Herron is having a lot of fun, it seems, tweeting about Loki and sharing her work with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of the Disney+ series gave us a “no spoiler” tweet today that I don’t think I’ll ever stop thinking about.

The video itself is from the 1989 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It features Melba Moore, and the announcers make jokes about Metropolis and Wonder Woman while discussing Marvel (which is breaking my brain), but the entire video is truly the most baffling thing I have ever seen before in my life. But it does feature Marvel characters and “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, which was used in the most recent episode of Loki.

And so now I have some questions. Are Daredevil and Magneto in love with each other? Why is the Hulk dancing to the lyrics of the song? Luke Cage is just sort of standing there, and then Dr. Doom is just fist-pumping and vibing out on the side of this float. I would also be remiss if I did not point out Emma Frost just like … attempting to walk around this float.

Every time I stop and think about it for too long, there is something else I’m laughing about. Spider-Man squatting so Moore can hold on to him? Classic. Cap just like … standing there? Iconic. Every rewatch has something new to delight me, and I’m obsessed with this.

What I would love is if Kate Herron directed a musical version of the Marvel world and gave us this with all the actors we know and love just so I will always have Mark Ruffalo pointing to the sky and wondering where the gods are.

