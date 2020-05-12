Sorry, Kiddos. Mark Hamill Is Done With Luke Skywalker.

In the nicest way I can say this: Luke Skywalker is dead, and it is time we move on. We have a connection to the original trilogy heroes we fell in love with when it comes to Star Wars, but sometimes, we just have to let things go, and it’s time we do that with Luke Skywalker—that and Mark Hamill is pretty much done with the role, even if they found a way for Luke to come back to the series.

It doesn’t come from a sense of Hamill giving up on Star Wars per se—instead, quite the opposite. Mark Hamill is done with Star Wars because he’s aware that there are more stories to tell in the galaxy far, far away, and he’s ready for other actors to tell them. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Hamill opened up about his future in the Star Wars franchise.

When asked if he’d return as Luke if the situation was right, Hamill had this to say:

Oh, I can’t imagine that, no. I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it’s never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I’m full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don’t want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don’t need me.

Honestly, it makes sense. The sequel trilogy was, effectively, signing off the original trio and giving them closure. To continually bring Luke Skywalker back to the story would, in a way, dishonor the other characters that were killed off, as well. If Luke Skywalker can come back as a Force Ghost continually, why can’t Leia? We saw she is a Force Ghost, so it’d make sense.

Killing off Luke Skywalker completely, in a way, continues the legacy of Star Wars, just without the Skywalkers. And honestly, as we have seen with The Mandalorian, you can tell a Star Wars story without the Skywalkers attached to it—especially if you throw in a cute little baby with big ears.

But the point remains, Luke is dead and gone, and that’s fine. As much as I like Luke Skywalker, bringing him back in future properties (meaning Mark Hamill and the Luke we saw in the sequel trilogy, not a younger Luke Skywalker. That I’d take) would feel cheap and unnecessary. It’s like what got us in the mess that is Rise of Skywalker in the first place. Someone just had to play with Palpatine.

