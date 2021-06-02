Yes, I’m Still Thinking About Lucifer and God Singing Les Misérables on Lucifer

Lucifer is a show that I would say is hard to explain, but I can now show all my friends Lucifer Morningstar and God singing Les Misérables at each other and use it as a jumping-off point. The episode, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” is God’s way of relating to Lucifer. He knows that his fallen angel of a son loves singing (which we’ve seen in previous seasons including my personal favorite: Lucifer Morningstar singing “Creep” by Radiohead).

So, he begs Lucifer to sing some more, and Lucifer tells him no. But being God has its perks, meaning he can make all those around Lucifer (as well as Luci himself) sing out their emotions, much to Lucifer’s frustration.

Let me set the scene with this song a bit. “I Dreamed a Dream” is Fantine’s ballad in Les Misérables and comes before her death as she’s singing about the life she could have had, the future she wished for herself and her daughter, Cosette, and the “hell” that her life was in after she lost everything. In the context of Lucifer, it is more about Lucifer’s literal banishment to Hell and the hatred that he harbors for God because of it.

Dennis Haysbert plays God and, if you’re a fan of 24 as I was as a teen, you know that he’s also President of the United States David Palmer. But seeing him as God and being this forgiving being, even with Lucifer telling his side of things for the last five seasons, this moment hit in a way that I did not expect. Sure, Lucifer is fun and has its moments when you’re unexpectedly moved emotionally, but I did not expect to feel this attached to a storyline about God and Lucifer. Then again, that’s what makes this show so brilliant. It sticks its claws into you and suddenly you’re crying over the emotional growth of the Devil.

The thing is, this almost didn’t happen. We almost got Lucifer and God singing “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens, another favorite of mine, so I probably would have still cried. But Stevens denied the show the right to use the heartbreaking tune and, instead, star Tom Ellis suggested they use Fantine’s ballad from Les Misérables in its place.

It’s a beautiful nod to their relationship and the growth that Luci has made throughout the entire series. When Lucifer started, thinking about how he’d willingly sacrifice himself and his well-being for a human would seem like a pipe dream, and yet he’s grown in his love for Chloe and his appreciation for Earth while owning Lux. He’s worked on himself with Linda, and there’s just so much about Lucifer Morningstar that has changed for the better, and this performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” gave us a real look into the depth of the pain Lucifer has because of his father.

I can’t wait to see the final season of Lucifer, but I would love to thank the creatives behind this glorious show for giving me this dream that I never knew I had/needed.

