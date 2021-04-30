It’s sad that we have to say goodbye to all our devilish friends on Lucifer, but the trailer for the final episodes of the Netflix show has me incredibly excited. This show was a comforting quarantine binge for me and I’m upset that it took me this long to come around.

Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) as he leaves hell to take over a bar in Los Angeles. That’s right, on Lucifer, we’re looking at a charming Devil who is trying to find his humanity and who falls in love with Chloe Decker (Lauren German), despite his best efforts.

Now that the show is gearing up to come to an end, we were left with quite the cliffhanger for season 5A. The last we saw of Lucifer and his family, their father showed up. Yup! In this case, that means God. From a family dinner to Lucifer Morningstar deciding that it’s his time to be “God” now that daddy is retiring, the trailer is teeing us up for an incredible finale to the series and we’re clearly in for it.

Lucifer hits Netflix on May 28th, and we’re ready for a wicked ride.

(image: Netflix)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

