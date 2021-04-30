It’s sad that we have to say goodbye to all our devilish friends on Lucifer, but the trailer for the final episodes of the Netflix show has me incredibly excited. This show was a comforting quarantine binge for me and I’m upset that it took me this long to come around.
Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) as he leaves hell to take over a bar in Los Angeles. That’s right, on Lucifer, we’re looking at a charming Devil who is trying to find his humanity and who falls in love with Chloe Decker (Lauren German), despite his best efforts.
Now that the show is gearing up to come to an end, we were left with quite the cliffhanger for season 5A. The last we saw of Lucifer and his family, their father showed up. Yup! In this case, that means God. From a family dinner to Lucifer Morningstar deciding that it’s his time to be “God” now that daddy is retiring, the trailer is teeing us up for an incredible finale to the series and we’re clearly in for it.
Lucifer hits Netflix on May 28th, and we’re ready for a wicked ride.
(image: Netflix)
Here are some other things we saw out there today:
-
The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn reveals why Starro was picked as a villain for the film, while also teasing another antagonist.https://t.co/tk8VkQQdGS pic.twitter.com/KblWtRW4qf
— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 30, 2021
- Ron DeSantis dismisses the idea of systemic racism because he continues to be the worst. (via The Wrap)
-
“The reason why this is a season where lots of stuff happens is because [Elisabeth Moss’ June] makes active decisions”: Inside the return of #TheHandmaidsTale https://t.co/yFZgKSktTs
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 30, 2021
- What is going on with Rachel Hollis? (via The New York Times)
-
Finn Wittrock will star as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in HBO Max’s upcoming #GreenLanterns series based on the DC characters.
(https://t.co/zt0BRZeQZ1) pic.twitter.com/PiAIOFaE1b
— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 30, 2021
Anything we missed? Let us know what you saw in the comments below, and happy weekend!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]