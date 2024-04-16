Love Is Blind Season 5 cast members Lydia and Milton
Category:
TV

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Who Is Still Together? Answered

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 16, 2024 03:55 pm

As a Love Is Blind connoisseur, I’ll admit that season 5 was something of a low point for the series. The fifth season of Netflix’s breakout reality show was heavy on drama but surprisingly light on engaged couples.

Only three couples were shown getting engaged in the pods (for various reasons, more couples got engaged but weren’t included in filming), with one couple, Taylor Rue & Jared “JP” Pierce, breaking up on their Mexican honeymoon. This meant that the bulk of the fifth season focused on only two couples: Stacy Snyder/Izzy Zapata and Lydia Gonzalez/James “Milton” Johnson IV.

While Stacy rejected Izzy at the altar (“sometimes love likes to fly first class”), Milton and Lydia were married. And as of this writing, the two are still married!

Milton and Lydia’s successful marriage is a surprise to most viewers, as the couple had the odds stacked against them. Lydia was accused of joining the show to follow her ex-boyfriend Uche Okoroha. Lydia also be-friended Aaliyah Cosby, who matched with Uche and the pods. And DIDN’T tell her about her past with Uche!

Aaliyah ditched both Lydia and Uche and left the pods, and while it seemed that Lydia wanted ti rekindle things with Uche, she instead matched with 25-year-old petroleum engineer Milton. Despite their age difference and Milton’s awkwardness, the two bonded over a shared love of science (Lydia is a geologist). That bond deepened during the honeymoon and the two continued to connect throughout the series.

It’s definitely surprising that the couple with the most chaos not only got married but stayed married, but that’s Love Is Blind for you! Never a dull moment. Unless you’re with JP.

