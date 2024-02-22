‘Love Is Blind’ Falls Apart Over Bean Dip Drama

We’re halfway through season six of Love Is Blind, and our hopeful couples have left their Dominican Republic honeymoon to face the real world. Like all seasons of the hit Netflix reality series, the honeymoon was not without drama, insecurity, and wandering eyes.

Recommended Videos

However, the strangest and most dramatic turn came courtesy of Jeramey and Laura. In a conversation with AD, Jeramey says that Laura “Is gorgeous, she’s amazing. She’s taught me about, what is it, bean dip? She told me you would know what that means.”

AD laughs and shouts, “Laura! Bean dip?” sparking laughter from the other women. Laura responds, “I said, ‘Do it when we walk in. She will literally die.'”

For those of us who weren’t familiar with the phrase, a “bean dip” is the act of flipping someone’s underboob with your finger. Apparently, Laura was bean-dipping AD in the pods as a joke and then suggested that Jeramey bean-dip AD when he meets her. You know, as a joke.

Telling your fiancé to “bean dip” another woman is crazy. Something about Laura is off #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RcRurLvY8w — Shayne Nicole (@Shaynenigans) February 18, 2024

Oof magoof, Laura and Jeramey! It’s one thing to be CONSENSUALLY groping a friend in the pods (at least, I hope it was consensual). It’s another to tell your fiancee to grope a woman he has never met for LOLs. Jeramey says, “No, she told me to do it to you and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get f—— canceled.'”

Naturally, the bean dip joke quickly spun out of control, as Jeramey said he would OBVIOUSLY never do that to anyone and AD’s fiancee Clay got protective of her. The situation spiraled quickly: Clay is upset that someone would molest AD, Jeramey is upset that Laura would suggest something so insane, and Laura is upset that Jeramey would take a dumb joke and make it a point of contention.

Mind you, Jeramey didn’t touch AD’s boob. He was merely remarking on a joke that Laura made earlier. Laura claims that it was just a joke, but she is the season six shit-stirrer, so she was likely looking to spark some drama. “Well, Jeramey’s in the wrong for even bringing it up cause it was a literal joke,” Laura says to AD. But AD reminds her that while bean-dipping is an inside joke amongst the women, the men are taking it at face value.

Instantly dislike Laura after her Bean Dip “joke” Like how do you not understand that that is inherently racist and HIGHLY OFFENSIVE! #LoveIsBlind #LIB6 #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/KGZbcLZxCb — Shawnti Enari (@shawntienari) February 16, 2024

The entire situation turns into a microaggression, as AD is sexualized by both Laura and Jimmy, who comments to his fiancee Chelsea that AD is “stacked.” Instead of just sitting on the comment, Chelsea shouts it out to the rest of the group, embarrassing Jimmy.

AD handles the situation with class and aplomb, but Laura refuses to take accountability. Jeramey storms off and ends up sleeping on the couch. He later apologizes again to AD, who is more than ready to move on.

In an interview with People, AD said, “I don’t really relish on that moment too much because it didn’t really affect me and I’m kind of shocked that it affected them so much, … So, I don’t really think about that often,” adding, “It was a girl’s thing that translated and went left, I guess.”

In summation, all these couples are doomed. Except for Johnny and Amy. Maybe.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]