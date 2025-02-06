‘Love and Deepspace’: Is a period tracker really necessary in an otome game?

Of all the things an otome game—a story-based romance video game—can add to its features, is a period tracker really what people want?

Love and Deepspace is currently one of the most popular otome games available on mobile. Besides its unique 3D visuals, players—myself included—love this game because the characters treat you, the main character (MC), as an equal. You are treated with respect, and your in-game identity does not revolve solely around your chosen love interest. Though released a year ago, the game’s popularity is still strong, with constant updates coming out to improve the game.

Unfortunately, Love and Deepspace’s most recent update had me scratching my head. Sure, I was excited to hear Caleb was coming back as a fifth potential love interest, but what really caught my attention was a more unorthodox addition to the game: a period tracker.

Hold up, why is there a period tracker in my otome game?!

As a woman living in this economy, I understand the importance of keeping track of my cycle. There are many apps available for this very purpose that have been on the market for years. However, I would have never expected an otome game like Love and Deepspace to include one in their 3.0 update.

Honestly, my feelings on the period tracker are mixed. Developer Papergames has promised users that they will not be storing or selling people’s data regarding their cycles, so there isn’t actually anything wrong with having a period tracker in a dating sim. However, I can’t help but feel adding it was just the company’s way of having users stay on the app longer and potentially swipe their card; Love and Deepspace is a money-making gacha, after all. It feels like a huge gimmick.

To use the tracker, players will have to set it up with one of their love interests. Paired with romantic yet cringey dialogue, the game asks users to input when they had their last period and how many days go between each cycle. After, the character asks how long your cycle lasts on average. With this information, the game presents you with a calendar with dark red hearts to signal your last period and light red hearts to show when you will likely get your next period.

If you’re on your period when you set up the tracker, you receive a “Caring Message” from one of the guys. Conversation varies depending on who ends up on your hub at the time; some can ask how you are doing, others can provide comfort, while others can be more comedic. If your period is due to start soon, the app will send you reminders regarding your cycle. I guess in this sense, it’s cute. But since the message is fleeting, it feels like an easy way to get users hooked and play the game longer.

I don’t need my dating sim to remind me of my period, thanks

Again, I am aware that there isn’t necessarily anything wrong with adding a period tracker to Love and Deepspace. I just can’t shake off the feeling that it comes off as gimmicky rather than serious. You can’t put any symptoms in the tracker, unlike apps made for tracking your period, so you don’t know when you’re ovulating and it doesn’t provide any helpful tips. With such limited capabilities and a focus on the cute guy behind the calendar, was adding a period tracker truly necessary? Was there really nothing else they could add instead?

Additionally, adding a period tracker seems out of place for a game based on selling a fantasy. Do I need my husbandos to know my period information? Does it add anything worthwhile to the game? I don’t think so. At the end of the day, it feels weird for my fantasy boyfriend to remind me of my period; it’s almost dystopian.

So, will I be utilizing the period tracker in Love and Deepspace? No. I’d rather stick with the period tracking apps I already have on hand, thanks.

