Louis C.K. Whips Out a New Comedy Special Nobody Wants to See

Here’s something we don’t want to see: Louis C.K. has released a brand new comedy special, titled Sincerely Louis CK, available for purchase on his website. C.K. released a statement about the special where he refers to the importance of laughter during times of crisis, saying “I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world, … One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face.”

He followed, “These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life.”

C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, after years of rumors. C.K.’s behavior was an open secret among women in comedy and the entertainment business, but like many predators he was protected by his power and influence until the Me Too Movement exposed him.

While C.K. lost money when the truth came out (FX canceled his television deal and his film, I Love You, Daddy was shelved), the comedian issued an apology and promised to “take a step back and a take long time to listen”.

Less than a year later however, C.K. was back to touring, but his comedy had changed. After a career build making fun of himself and his foibles, C.K.’s long celebrated “honesty” was spun outward.

Instead of addressing his issues or his fall from grace, the comedian began mocking the survivors of the Parkland school shooting. C.K. also mocked trans and non-binary people, earning him new fans from the far right. He also forbade cell phones at his shows so none of his new material would leak.

Louis C.K. is a name that frequently comes up when we discuss cancel culture. While the comedian lost money and was publicly shamed for his gross behavior, C.K. has hardly been canceled. He is touring internationally and releasing comedy specials. He is still a very wealthy comedian and a household name.

Fan argue that he’s “served his time”, but C.K. has done nothing to earn the redemption he expects. Aside from his public apology (after years of denial), there have been no attempts to learn, no donations to women’s rights groups, and no recognition or processing of his behavior. For someone who was known for baring their soul onstage, C.K. has refused to address his misconduct in his act.

Many took to Twitter to respond to C.K.’s new special:

Louis CK releasing a special when no one can leave the room feels pretty on brand TBH — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 4, 2020

Everyone is trapped in a room, terrified and exhausted. There has never been a more appropriate time for Louis CK to release a comedy special. — Elizabeth Quarrin' (@feraljokes) April 4, 2020

*Checks Twitter

*Sees Louis CK, Steve Bannon, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher

and Shaun King all trending.

Me: pic.twitter.com/mjqX2WWHFe — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 4, 2020

Oh my god Louis CK is using the pandemic to promote his new special. You can not go any lower! pic.twitter.com/9ZzCEui165 — Jefin (@kevindotcole) April 4, 2020

If you’re looking for a comedy special with a non-problematic comedian, I highly recommend Fortune Feimster’s Sweet & Salty, which is available on Netflix now.

(via THR, image: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

