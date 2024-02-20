‘Disney Lorcana’s Latest Expansion Pack Is Here: Get Ready for ‘Into the Inklands’

Are you just as into the awesome new TCG game, Disney Lorcana, as I am? If so, we’ve got good news for you: the third expansion pack, Into the Inklands, is coming out soon.

Recommended Videos

If you’re new to Disney Lorcana, here’s what the game is and how it works: Disney Lorcana is Disney’s own trading card game that they released back in August 2023. It plays similarly to Magic the Gathering. Players start with seven cards, use 60-card decks, and use Ink, which is Lorcana‘s version of MTG’s Mana system. The card game features beloved Disney characters like Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Lilo and Stitch, and many more.

The official release date for Into the Inklands is March 8, 2024. According to Screen Rant, this expansion is the third card set in the series. It will come with all new special sets, accessories, and cards. Fans of the series DuckTales are in luck, as this expansion will also come with cards from the show, along with characters from TaleSpin. Several other properties, like 101 Dalmatians and Treasure Planet, are getting their own characters as well.

On top of the new characters, there will also be a myriad of card sleeves, playmats, and deck boxes to come with the expansion, allowing you to duel in style. Two new starter decks are coming, too, plus booster packs, Illumineer’s Trove content, and more.

Although the official release date for the expansion pack is in March, it seems like this TCG expansion set will actually appear early in various game shops and hobby stores. Disney is doing a special early access period starting February 23, 2024, so keep an eye out for that release in the near future.

Right now, you can buy Lorcana card sets and booster packs in brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop, Target, Wal-Mart, and your favorite local independent hobby store. You can also buy them from online retailers like Amazon.

Since the game is still relatively new, expect it to become more popular over time. Here’s hoping we get some Bluey cards in this game soon.

(featured image: Disney/Ravensburger)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]