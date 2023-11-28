‘Loki’ Concept Artists Share Amazing Unused Images From Season 2

From the bizarro officescape of the Time Variance Authority, to Loki’s breathtaking ascension to his throne, Loki is one of the most visually stunning shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that season 2 has aired, concept artists are posting some of their unused ideas to Instagram—and they’re just as beautiful as the images that made it into the final cut.

Here are some of the images that Loki‘s concept artists have shared so far!

Major spoilers for Loki season 2 ahead!

Jackson Sze, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios, shared one of his early concepts of Loki becoming the God of Stories. In the season 2 finale, Loki destroys the Temporal Loom and takes its place, controlling the infinite timelines of the multiverse from a golden throne at the heart of Yggdrasil, the World Tree from Norse mythology. “Beginning in development we knew Loki was transforming into a higher power by the end of this season,” Sze writes in the image’s caption. “Here I was experimenting with what that means visually, trying to pull in languages established by Season 1 of Loki, shows like #whatif and from his long history in #marvelcomics.”

Sze also tagged the members of his team, inviting users to look at the art they posted.

Jeff Simpson shared additional concepts for Loki’s ascension. It’s fun to see how many early ideas made it into the episode, like Loki holding the timelines in his hands.

Simpson also shared a rendering of Loki’s throne. In the season finale, the throne is relatively humble (aside from the fact that it’s gold plated), but Simpson originally imagined it as a tree.

Alexsi Briclot shared some unused ideas for Ouroboros, a.k.a. O.B.—before actor Ke Huy Quan was even cast. In one whimsical image, he images O.B. as a Mobius variant with a handlebar mustache and ski goggles.

Briclot also shared an early design for the temporal radiation suit that Mobius and Victor Timely have to wear when they walk out on the gangway to save Loki and repair the loom. In the image below, the suit looks pretty close to its final design, but the temporal aura extractor looks like a high-tech fishing rod. “The old fashion (and awesome looking) style of the show implied to use old references and to dive (yes it’s a pun) into historical stuff,” Briclot writes in the caption.

Wes Burt shared some very early character design sketches, including TVA office workers and hunters. His drawings include a variety of different costume designs, all of them unified by the TVA’s distinctive palette.

These posts are just a small sample of the art that’s been posted so far, and more concept art may come out as artists continue to post images. It’s nice to know that even though Loki season 2 has ended, we can still catch glimpses of our favorite chaos god and his crew.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]