This Week’s Loki Gave Me Some of My Favorite Character Moments

The last we saw of Loki, he had been pruned by Judge Renslayer but woke up in a world with four different versions of himself staring at him. Now, he’s trying to figure out where to go next, and in “Journey Into Mystery,” I got some of my favorite character moments for Loki and more.

**Spoilers for Loki episode 5 “Journey Into Mystery” lie within. Proceed with caution.**

This episode of Loki was interesting because it was filled with a lot of new characters all at once, and Loki having some of my favorite reactions to things. From character developments to just general reactions that Tom Hiddleston has in character, “Journey Into Mystery” is an incredible penultimate episode for the series—not only for plot but for each character, new and old, introduced to the show and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Case in point: All the Loki variants backstabbing each other over and over again and Loki quickly realizing how exhausting it—he—can be.

When it wasn’t Loki getting fights with other Lokis or getting frustrated by different versions of himself, it was Loki finally opening himself up to help. Sure, we saw a bit of this in Thor: Ragnarok when Loki was willing to help his brother and not leave him in the dust or in Infinity War when he tried to defeat Thanos on his own but this was different. It wasn’t something he second-guessed or fought about. He just accepted help or explained what he wanted to do and that was that.

He realized that Alioth was his way either back to the TVA or back to answers, he told Classic Loki and Kid Loki what he wanted to do and listened to their advice but wasn’t going to be stopped. The interesting part though is that he also wasn’t going to backstab them. He was just simply doing what he thought was best with their help or not and when they offered to get him near Alioth, he took it. He even gets a new blade (with fire) from Kid Loki and accepts it happily, something that Loki would have never done in the past.

Maybe it’s because he’s dealing with variations of himself that he’s more trusting. But even then, they clearly don’t mind betraying each other, but still our Loki is now ready to accept whatever help people are going to give him and I’m incredibly proud of him. For years, we watched as Loki constantly tried to trick people or backstab them. We watched as he hurt those closest to him without seemingly caring. This Loki? He’s different and for the better.

It’s not the only character arc I enjoyed in “Journey Into Mystery,” though. I also loved the further development of my favorite new ship: Loki/Mobius/Sylvie.

When Sylvie realizes that Loki is alive, she prunes herself to escape the TVA and Renslayer, and realizes while in this world that they can probably get to the Time-Keepers, or whoever’s pulling their strings, if they get around Alioth. But before all that, she teams up with Mobius to first escape Alioth and find Loki.

And thus my deep dive into Loki/Mobius/Sylvie shipping has begun.

The thing is: I ship Loki and Mobius, and I also ship Loki and Sylvie, so I think that, in my wisdom, I’ve now just thrown it all together in one big love fest. It also helps that the show is also sort of doing that. While Mobius is talking to Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki, Sylvie and Loki are sharing a moment and trying to figure out their plans. Loki gets cold and conjures himself up a blanket and makes it big enough that he can share it with Sylvie—you know, a dream romantic move.

And just when I think, “Okay, I guess my Sylvie/Loki shipping wins. Just a little sad about it not being Mobius as well,” I am gifted yet again.

Mobius decides he’s going back to try to free some of the agents of the TVA and tell them the truth. Loki is handed a TemPad from Sylvie, and he looks to it and Mobius and decides to stay with Sylvie to help her try to get past Alioth. The group quickly realizes that Alioth isn’t something to be defeated, but rather a guard dog protecting something which Sylvie thinks is the place beyond time where the Time-Keepers live. Loki decides he also needs answers and gives the TemPad to Mobius to complete his mission.

When Mobius is about to head back to the TVA, he gives Loki his hand to shake, and Loki looks down to it before shaking his head and wrapping Mobius up in a hug. Please sear this hug onto my brain.

To make my throuple-wishing heart soar, Mobius also looks to Sylvie and tells her that she’s “his favorite.” Why can’t they just all hug and kiss each other? This is maybe the best sort of development for Loki as a character. Throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s never really trusted anyone—not his family, certainly not Thor, and not any of the Avengers. He’s operated as his own agent, but now he has let two people count on him. He’s been there for Mobius trying to protect him and now he’s there for Sylvie. It’s a relationship formed by necessity, and it grew into one of appreciation and love. All three need each other in different ways and I just want another season of Loki with Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius freeing people of the TVA while in love with one another.

But with Mobius back at the TVA, Sylvie and Loki attempt to enchant Alioth. The problem though is that they need a distraction to do so. And in comes Classic Loki, even though he tried to leave and go his own way. (And this is after Kid Loki also gives our Loki a fun fire sword. A lot of people help Loki in this episode.) He uses his illusions to create a fake Asgard for Alioth to try and destroy while Loki and Sylvie work together and Loki learns that he too can enchant things like Sylvie. Literally, they’re holding hands. So I got a Mobius hug and a hand-hold in one episode. There is a Marvel God.

In the end, they succeed and a portal into this place where they think the Time-Keepers live is opened, and the end of the episode has us seeing Loki and Sylvie standing hand in hand about to head into this unknown world so who knows what the finale is going to bring us.

Anyway, here is footage of me trying to figure out how Loki is going to end:

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

