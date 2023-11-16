Loki and Wanda’s Tragedies Could Be Setting Up an Unhinged MCU Theory

Loki and Wanda are easily two of the most popular characters of the MCU, and both were given crushingly tragic endings. However, these blows for the characters could be setting up a whole new realm of power.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Loki season 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Infinity Stones are now gone from the universe of our MCU heroes, used and destroyed in the fight against Thanos. In their wake, it’s interesting to see how some of our familiar faces are ascending to levels of unforeseen power—and all with colours that match those of the Stones.

This could be setting up six beings to match the Infinity Stone powers, as posited here.

WHAT IF the MCU is going to set up characters that replace the Infinity Stones to fight against Beyonder Kang? Wanda is reality, Loki is time, etc etc… ? pic.twitter.com/dUkTsTEQ3G — Josh (@TheDenofNerds) November 11, 2023

Here’s a look at some contenders for stepping into the powers of the Infinity Stones.

Loki becomes the Time Stone

First and foremost, there’s Loki. With his signature green powers, this aligns him with the Time Stone. After his time at the TVA and after spending centuries learning all there is to know about physics and the mechanisms of time, he’s perfectly placed to become a living Time Stone.

He is the only person who can travel through time and space without a tem-pad, utilized to great effect during the season 2 finale of his titular show. While at the moment he is ensconced in Yggdrasil, you never know whether Loki is ever really gone from the MCU—after all, he’s ‘died’ three times before.

Wanda becomes the Reality Stone

Since her entry to the MCU, Wanda Maximoff has long been associated with the colour red. Her powers, on the other hand, have not been closely related to any particular avenue until her own titular show, WandaVision. There, she began grappling heavily with issues of reality, bewitching an entire town into living out her own fantasies.

Again, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda was seen to be able to twist and shape reality as she pleased. This clearly aligns her with the red Reality Stone to the same degree of surety as Loki.

And, I know, last time we saw her she was buried with a mountain’s worth of rock. But even Elizabeth Olsen thinks she could make a comeback.

Captain Marvel becomes the Mind Stone

From now on, the theory becomes a little less concrete. The next stone is the yellow Mind Stone. The only character with powers associated with yellow is Captain Marvel, harnessing and absorbing the very power of light. As referenced in The Marvels, Carol Danvers is currently investigating the matters of the mind, using Skrull technology to try and recover her own memories, so this could end up becoming a bigger power for her, just as Loki became more skilled with time travel.

Monica Rambeau becomes the Space Stone

Another slightly more tenuous link is Monica Rambeau and her heavy association with the colour. While her exact shade of blue is very light—almost white—she has a personal connection with space, which is dark blue Infinity Stone. As an astronaut and astrophysicist, she knows a lot about space and is now currently residing in another universe—perhaps one where she can take that interest and knowledge and reach unknown levels of power as a living Infinity Stone.

Wong/the Sorcerors as the Soul Stone

We’re moving still further into the realms of speculation now, so stay with me here. The Soul Stone is the exact same shade of orange as the Sorcerors’ power, potentially lining up Wong (as the Sorceror Supreme) or another Sorceror to become a living Soul Stone. Indeed, it’s theorized that the Sorcerors’ magic is orange because it originates from their very soul; easily, anyone could therefore journey deeper into their Soul to uncover some hidden magic.

Two contenders for the Power Stone

The first contender to potentially become the purple Power Stone is Agatha Harkness and her recognizable purple powers. She is certainly power-hungry and has her own Disney+ show on the way. Both Loki and Wanda came into their powers during their titular shows; could Agatha do the same?

Another potential option is a relative newcomer to the MCU, Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. We’ve already got two members of the Marvels (Captain Marvel and Captain Rambeau) on the list, so it would be neat for a third to appear.

The only issue is that there’s no clear link between Kamala and power, other than that she has some. Still, the Power Stone is perhaps the most ambiguous of the stones, without a clear thread of ability, so perhaps Kamala will indeed make it her own.

