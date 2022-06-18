Log Cabin Republicans Are SHOCKED That They Were Shut Out of Texas Convention

Few organizations are as bewildering and self-defeating as the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), gay republicans who somehow support the republican party, which remains intent on stripping them of their human rights. I get that rich white gays love their tax cuts, but it takes a special brand of mental gymnastics to justify the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hate speech pouring out from the republican party. And it’s not just empty rhetoric: the relentless targeting of the LGBTQ+ community has seen a rash of attacks, from Proud Boys storming a Drag Queen Story Hour at a public library in California to the U-Haul truck filled with armed Patriot Front members who were arrested on their way to riot at an Idaho Pride event. Republicans are fomenting a moral panic by labeling the LGBTQ+ community as “groomers”, placing a target on the back of anyone who stands against various “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

But apparently none of that bothers the LCR. What really rankles them was their recent exclusion from the Texas GOP Convention in Houston. The group was denied a booth in the exhibition hall after receiving a previous approval email that said otherwise.

NEW: The Texas Republican Party has voted to shut out Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay Republicans, from participating in their convention. Log Cabin Republicans just said it is “shameful” they they are being “excluded” and that Republicans are being “narrow-minded.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 18, 2022

LCR president Charles Moran released a statement saying, “Inclusion wins, which makes the Texas Republican Party leadership’s decision to exclude the Texas Log Cabin Republicans from their convention not just narrow-minded, but politically short-sighted.”

But the rest of the LGBTQ+ community has little sympathy for the Log Cabin Republicans, and neither do most democrats. After all, the first rule of joining a club is that you don’t join one that won’t have you as a member. A second (and maybe more important) rule is to perhaps not throw in your lot with a group that is actively stripping away your human rights and slandering you as child molesters. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, LCR.

Many took to social media to revel in the schadenfreude and the fact that their own political party told the LCR to sashay away:

Log cabin republicans getting excluded from the Republican convention pic.twitter.com/QAROdRgoZS — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) June 18, 2022

Any member of the #LGBTQ Community who votes for a party that excludes them is surrendering to fanaticism.#Pride #FreshWords — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) June 18, 2022

I almost want to laugh. Sad. These log cabin Republicans thought they were welcome in the Republican Party. They aren't. They're only allowed behind closed doors 🚪😳🤔 https://t.co/KoLlnMFkUW — Freddy (@fred_enrii) June 18, 2022

Texas Log Cabin Republicans trying to find ANYONE who wants to be around them. https://t.co/nyhkdRuIRZ pic.twitter.com/fkpAMUbANs — Darryl Stephens (@darrylstephens) June 18, 2022

Log Cabin Republicans are among the most broken people on the face of this planet. Imagine begging for approval from a party that is actively trying to drive you from public life because you like their economic policy. https://t.co/CvKew2hQQD — Elessar, Author, Dreamweaver, Visionary Plus Actor (@elessar42) June 18, 2022

EVERYONE but the Log Cabin Republicans saw this happening. https://t.co/wZYDxhuE4T — Mrs. Always Right (@LeAnn) June 18, 2022

The Texas Republican Party is celebrating Pride month by shutting out the Log Cabin Republicans—the only prominent gay Republican group in the country—from participating in their convention. Stop supporting a political party that abhors your very identity and existence. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) June 18, 2022

The Log Cabin Republicans, a well- established group of gay conservatives who honored Melania Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event earlier this year, was denied a booth at the TX State GOP Convention. pic.twitter.com/QlngOiU5gr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2022

Whelp, enjoy your fiscal conservatism and sparsely attended Pride parties, Log Cabin Republicans!

