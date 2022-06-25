Lizzo, Rage Against the Machine Donate Over $1 Million to Abortion Rights

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and completely reverse abortion rights in America, millions of people are angry, outraged, and fearful for the future. But amidst the panic and rage, some are stepping forward to make a difference. Singer Lizzo has taken one of the first steps, partnering with Live Nation to donate $1 million from her upcoming “Special” tour to support abortion access groups across the country. Lizzo tweeted, “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

After initially announcing the donation to Planned Parenthood, the singer added that she would be directing some of the funds to NNAF (National Network of Abortion Funds) as well, tweeting “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA, @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.” She added, “Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one,” sending fans to her Lizzo Loves You website, which raises funds for a variety of Black organizations.

In addition to Lizzo, iconic rock band Rage Against the Machine has announced their own donation of $475,000 to abortion rights groups in Wisconsin and Illinois. “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people, … Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities,” the band posted to their Instagram.

They added, “Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.”

(via Variety, image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]