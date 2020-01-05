Literary Classics Get the Reddit Treatment in Our New Favorite Twitter Trend

Reddit and the literary canon are an unlikely pairing, but a new trend on Twitter is delivering some delightful mash-ups of the two. Folks are describing the plot of literary classics in the form of Reddit posts like those found in r/relationships and r/AmITheAsshole.

The relationships community is based on relationship advice, where readers post questions to the group. Similarly, the AITA forum features shared stories about behavior where the poster asks the group whether or not they were the a-hole in a particular situation. Both forums contain some wild stories that often leap off of Reddit and take over Twitter, creating their own memes. Some popular Twitter accounts repost the best, most outlandish posts, which seems to have spurned this hilarious new reddit/lit mash-up.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorites:

I [12F] am tired of constantly being constantly degradatated in my family and finally took action. After my sister [15F] refused to include me yet again (for no reason other than spite), I burned some paper she’d been scribbling on. Everyone’s acting like it was a big deal. AITA? — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 4, 2020

I [35M] married a woman [32F] from a slave-owning family for money. She had mental illness and cheated on me, so I removed her from home and loved ones and chained her in an attic. Now I want to marry an employee [18F] without telling her I’m married because she’ll say no. AITA? — Elizabeth Picciuto ❄️🌱🌞🍂 (@epicciuto) January 3, 2020

I [16, F] accidentally killed a woman [80, F] during a freak weather event. I stole her shoes and headed across country to murder her only sister [82, F] in a government-mandated assassination scheme in exchange for safe transport back to my home country. AITA? — the library haunter 🎄🎅🦉 (@SketchesbyBoze) January 3, 2020

I [32W*] bit off this guy’s leg because he wouldn’t leave me alone. He’s been following me ever since, I think I’m a kind of metaphor to him. Here’s where I might be the asshole: I’ve sort of been leading him into dangerous situations for my own amusement. AITA? *whale — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 4, 2020

I (80F) broke into my son's (42M) house, crawled in his room, and cradled him while singing him a lullaby. Then he cradled me and sang. We woke his wife (38F), who became very upset and is now talking about boundaries and restraining orders. AITA? — Nicole Lesperance (@NicLesperance) January 4, 2020

I [20M] got dissed by this guy [20M] I know. Laughed it off, but I was pissed af. So I met him at this costume party, got him fuckin shitfaced, then told him I need help identifying a sherry I bought (LOL). I entombed him in a wall & might've been mocking his screams too. AITA? — Kilderkin (@RileyGryc) January 4, 2020

I [12M] wound up stranded on an island, became obsessed with hunting pigs, and eventually gave myself over to bloodlust which led to several deaths as well as a loss of innocence for everyone involved. AITA? — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) January 4, 2020

My younger sister [8F] keeps insisting that she discovered a secret magical kingdom in a clothes closet. I [10M] and my siblings [13M, 12F] did not believe her initially. I recently discovered she is telling the truth but am tempted to continue to insist she is lying. AITA? — Joshua Twenty TwentRay (@joshuaray) January 2, 2020

my (90f) husband (100m) had three guests (♾) over out of the blue, with no prior warning. when i was preparing them lunch, i overheard one of them tell my husband that we would have a baby soon &laughed loudly bc of our infertility issues but my husband says that was rude. aita? — shoshana || שושנה (@jewishmemesonly) January 2, 2020

I [30M] promised my father on his deathbed that I would take care of my half-sisters [19F, 16F, 13F]. My wife and I moved into their family home, which was all very legal, and gave them enough income to live in a cottage with some servants. They’re acting VERY hard done by. AITA? — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 4, 2020

I [32M] have eaten the plums that were in the icebox, and which my roommate was probably saving for breakfast. Before you rush to judge me, I should explain that they were delicious, so sweet and so cold. AITA? — St. Simeon the Epiphany Holy Fool ‎ܫܡܥܘܢ ܣܠܘܣܐ (@SimeonTheFool) January 5, 2020

So I (16m) got expelled from boarding school because I failed most of my classes and had an overall crummy day. My roommate, then, told me that he was going out on a date with a girl I like. After he got home, I started a fight with him because of that and him insulting me. AITA? — waiting for (gorey) (@EdGoreyFanClub) January 5, 2020

Now this is the kind of online nerd challenge I am here for. The meme is not only fun for lit nerds, but it’s an interesting way to re-contextualize classics through a modern lens. The meme has even expanded to include some of our favorite films and TV shows:

I [18F] broke up with my my BF [19M] because my dad was jealous of the time we were spending together before I leave on a fellowship. I gave BF a pen which I thought was a nice gift. Now my dad is in jail for embezzlement and I’m worried my father led me astray. AITA? — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 4, 2020

Boo yeah, I [18M] was turned into a llama by my recently fired royal advisor [old lady F] & her henchman/really good diner cook [28M], & now have to work w this peasant [45M], whose home I am abt to destroy to build a summer palace on, to get home & change back. AITA? No touchy! — Samantha (@SamDianeK) January 5, 2020

AITA for mortally wounding my (20F) Force-dyad partner (30M) then stealing and setting fire to his company vehicle? He deliberately broke my GPS, which led to the argument, and I did immediately heal him so no permanent damage done. — K8 | babu frik is one of my oldest friends (@blessmycircuits) January 4, 2020

I (25ishM) met a girl I really like working together at a restaurant. However, my success at my work is entirely due to my best friend (2M), who sits in my hat and pulls on my hair to control my arms while cooking. I broke up with her so that no one will find out the truth. AITA? — Hannah Evans (@hannahschaef) January 4, 2020

My roommate [27M] is… unusual? He shoots holes in the wall, interrupts dates I’m on to haul me to crime scenes, usually covered in blood. I’m a disabled doctor [28M], and I’d really like to marry one of our clients, but he says crime solving is more important. AITA? — Elsa Sjunneson & SpaceDog! (@snarkbat) January 5, 2020

My (35m) best friend (45m) wants me to come enjoy his latest experiment, but I said no. I’m swamped – I have my country’s 500 anniversary to plan, my wedding to arrange, my wife to murder, and my rival country to blame for it. AITA? — Alyshondra Meacham (@AlyshondraM) January 5, 2020

"I [48 M] found this child [9 M] in a desert town with remarkable abilities in racing, ship repair, and subtle knowledge of space magic. I won him in a racing bet and took him from his mother to fulfill a prophecy in my religion. AITA?" — TV's Josh Fisher 🦄 (@RadioFreeFisher) January 5, 2020

How many of the above were you able to identify from description alone? Share your own best take on the meme in the comments!

