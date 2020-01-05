comScore

Literary Classics Get the Reddit Treatment in Our New Favorite Twitter Trend

Moby Dick is 100% AITA.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 5th, 2020, 12:34 pm

Little Women

Reddit and the literary canon are an unlikely pairing, but a new trend on Twitter is delivering some delightful mash-ups of the two. Folks are describing the plot of literary classics in the form of Reddit posts like those found in r/relationships and r/AmITheAsshole.

The relationships community is based on relationship advice, where readers post questions to the group. Similarly, the AITA forum features shared stories about behavior where the poster asks the group whether or not they were the a-hole in a particular situation. Both forums contain some wild stories that often leap off of Reddit and take over Twitter, creating their own memes. Some popular Twitter accounts repost the best, most outlandish posts, which seems to have spurned this hilarious new reddit/lit mash-up.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorites:

Now this is the kind of online nerd challenge I am here for. The meme is not only fun for lit nerds, but it’s an interesting way to re-contextualize classics through a modern lens. The meme has even expanded to include some of our favorite films and TV shows:

How many of the above were you able to identify from description alone? Share your own best take on the meme in the comments!

