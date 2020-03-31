comScore

Listen, Donald Trump, Don’t Tweet About “Phase 4” Unless You Mean Marvel

By Rachel LeishmanMar 31st, 2020, 4:22 pm

Donald Trump often tweets. That’s the best way of describing it. I don’t like to look at it; I don’t like to see what lies he wants to spread, and now he’s ruining Phase 4 for me—typically used to describe the next wave of movies coming our way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Trump has decided to tweet about it to talk about his plan to get millions of Americans killed just to save the economy.

People are dying because of the COVID-19 coronavirus—there’s no way of sugarcoating that—and what is our president concerned about? The economy. (That’s not to say that many people are without very real, immediate economic concerns, but it’s irritating that it seems to be the only thing he cares about.)

So, he said Phase 4 (which I have no idea what that means). While it’s something about the economy, it’s hitting Marvel fans the wrong way. To us, Phase 4 is what happens after Spider-Man: Far From Home—not a plan by a narcissistic president to rehabilitate his awful legacy with economics.

What is actually great about this is that many Marvel fans flocked to the trending “Phase 4” only to find out that it had nothing to do with the MCU, and they were … not happy.

Next time, let’s make sure that Donald Trump keeps his grubby hands off of anything that has to do with my superheroes. You can’t touch them. Go away, DONALD.

