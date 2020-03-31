Listen, Donald Trump, Don’t Tweet About “Phase 4” Unless You Mean Marvel

Donald Trump often tweets. That’s the best way of describing it. I don’t like to look at it; I don’t like to see what lies he wants to spread, and now he’s ruining Phase 4 for me—typically used to describe the next wave of movies coming our way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Trump has decided to tweet about it to talk about his plan to get millions of Americans killed just to save the economy.

People are dying because of the COVID-19 coronavirus—there’s no way of sugarcoating that—and what is our president concerned about? The economy. (That’s not to say that many people are without very real, immediate economic concerns, but it’s irritating that it seems to be the only thing he cares about.)

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

So, he said Phase 4 (which I have no idea what that means). While it’s something about the economy, it’s hitting Marvel fans the wrong way. To us, Phase 4 is what happens after Spider-Man: Far From Home—not a plan by a narcissistic president to rehabilitate his awful legacy with economics.

What is actually great about this is that many Marvel fans flocked to the trending “Phase 4” only to find out that it had nothing to do with the MCU, and they were … not happy.

son of a bitch, wrong phase 4. ughh pic.twitter.com/kMksj4kV17 — Daniel (@thatdanielsaenz) March 31, 2020

You telling me the Phase 4 that’s trending right now ISN’T about Marvel movies? pic.twitter.com/HWuwd56xrl — Jake Griffith (@nottherealjgrif) March 31, 2020

Phase 4 is trending. Don’t keep scrolling looking for Marvel stuff… it’s not pic.twitter.com/nj6KalObyz — K E E K S 🌻🦦 (@KikaLaTaina) March 31, 2020

Marvel fans when they saw phase 4 trending buts it’s about politics pic.twitter.com/R4GqOfQpQY — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) March 31, 2020

I think that @MarvelStudios could probably sue him for using “Phase 4” https://t.co/hfLdOelXY5 — Joakim Holmqvist (@JHQPhoto) March 31, 2020

Saw Phase 4 trending and really thought it was about the MCU pic.twitter.com/xsHQRrBGGL — Noa Spero (@Noawithoutanh) March 31, 2020

saw phase 4 trending and thought it was for marvel, but it wasn’t … disappointed but not surprised pic.twitter.com/ZLby8TpVMD — ‎kenna ⧗ ‎ﻬ 💘🦋 (@stevexnatasha) March 31, 2020

How I looked when I found out the Phase 4 trend wasn’t about Marvel.

pic.twitter.com/OP7lviIjsC — Who Is It This Time (@WhoIsItThisTime) March 31, 2020

Saw phase 4 trending and it wasn’t about @Marvel pic.twitter.com/TjXdWzkjBv — Chris Jones (@SlyJones2) March 31, 2020

All of us realizing Phase 4 is not about Marvel pic.twitter.com/NO4t5ezDLG — Make Chernobyl Great Again ™️ (@ThanosIsDad) March 31, 2020

I’m so mad I really thought Phase 4 was trending because of marvel😭 pic.twitter.com/8HGCoCWSrc — I only listen to red desert🔱💙🤡 (@alisaelmore17) March 31, 2020

Next time, let’s make sure that Donald Trump keeps his grubby hands off of anything that has to do with my superheroes. You can’t touch them. Go away, DONALD.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

