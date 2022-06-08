Last week, the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards released their nominations for 2022. Among the list of nominations, there was one very noticeable miss. One of the youngest and most visible Black musicians, Lil Nas X, received 0 nominations. He qualified for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, and Album of the Year, but didn’t get a single nomination. He’s expressed frustration and tweeted about how he grew up watching the award show.

“Look at how I top sht, I just put like three up in the Top Ten.”



– Lil Nas X on “Late to the Party” pic.twitter.com/XWeUgNBEgK — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) June 8, 2022

While he didn’t get nominated, it’s weird (not weird) that BET would instead choose to nominate Jack Harlow for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. I’m 100% biased because I never heard of Jack Harlow until he was featured on Industry Baby. However, he still doesn’t have wide commercial success or critical acclaim. If Harlow is worth nominating in this category, why not in an album (he released his sophomore album in May) or any other one?

BET has recognized some LGBTQ+ artists before, but there is definitely a more conservative expression (like Frank Ocean and even Tyler the Creator) that it’s willing to acknowledge, especially when it comes to everyone but cis-woman. Shows POSE and RuPaul’s Drag Race also failed to get any meaningful recognition. Since LNX came out (a week after the 2019 awards), BET has not nominated him in any category. Sure, it invited Lil Nas X on to perform in 2021, but that is not a nomination. The performances get people to tune in.

In an empty statement BET said “At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

After tweeting and deleting his frustration in rapid succession over the last few days calling out homophobia in the Black community, LNX decided to give a sneak preview of his next collab with YoungBoy.

