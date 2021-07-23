Lil Nas X Partners With The Bail Project for “Industry Baby” Music Video to Fight to End Cash Bail

At only 22 years old, Lil Nas X is already an icon. He continues to push the boundaries of music while embracing who he is as a queer Black man. He inspires those around him and those who call themselves his fans to love themselves, and he uses the opportunities granted to him by his fame to help those out in need. So when he released the music video for “Industry Baby” and it had a link underneath it for The Bail Project, I wasn’t even surprised. This is the kind of person Lil Nas X is, and if he backs such an important cause, then I’m absolutely going to back it, too.

According to its website, The Bail Project is, “a national nonprofit organization on a mission to end cash bail, one of the key drivers of mass incarceration and structural racism in the U.S. criminal legal system.” And the Bail X Fund, the name of the fundraiser by Lil Nas X, “hopes to encourage other artists to join him and The Bail Project in the fight to end cash bail.” All the donations will go directly into The Bail Project’s National Revolving Bail Fund to help pay people’s bail. “They also provide post-release support through court reminders, free transportation, and voluntary referrals for housing, substance use treatment, and other services based on a person’s needs.”

This fund focuses on bail because pretrial detention, “the practice of holding a person in jail before trial even while they are presumed guilty,” has led to a spike in the U.S. jail population. According to their FAQ, The Bail Project estimates that 2.5 million are behind bars because of unaffordable cash bail. In addition, they hope to preserve the assumption of innocence, unite families, dismantle “the racial and economic disparities in the criminal legal system.”

On the Bail X Fund landing page, Lil Nas X shares why this fund is important to him:

Hi, It’s me, Lil Nas X. Music is the way I fight for liberation. It’s my act of resistance. But I also know that true freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works. Starting with cash bail. This isn’t just theoretical for me. It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans. People like Vita from New Orleans, Kamren from Austin, and Leticia from Baton Rouge—their stories remind us why we must take action. So I’m doing something about it and I invite you to join me. Ending cash bail is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time. Donate what you can to the Bail X Fund. Let’s bring people home & let’s fight for freedom and equality. Lil Nas X

“Industry Baby” is currently the No. 1 trending music video on Youtube with over 7.2 million views. And Lil Nas X’s Bail X Fund has raised about $25,000.

(image: Youtube screenshot)

