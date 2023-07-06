LGBTQ Republicans Simply Cannot Believe Ron DeSantis Is Now Targeting Them

As Ron DeSantis fumbles his way toward the Republican nomination for president, he’s made headlines for his inability to resemble a human being while running for office. And after pissing off white women and displaying less charisma than Jeb(!) Bush, DeSantis has alienated yet another potential group of voters: LGBTQ Republicans. Thanks to his bizarre homophobic campaign ad, the Florida governor now finds himself at odds with the Log Cabin Republicans, New York Rep. George Santos, and even Caitlyn Jenner.

Of course, it’s absurd that these Republicans were considering supporting DeSantis in the first place, given his deeply homophobic and transphobic track record. But that rarely stops gay Republicans from voting against their own self-interest. I mean, you have to be aggressively homophobic to turn off these voters. After all, they’re fine with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but they draw the line at supercuts of Patrick Bateman, GigaChad, and drag queens!

The Log Cabin Republicans tweeted a thread about the ad, writing “Today’s message from the DeSantis campaign War Room is divisive and desperate. Republicans and other commonsense conservatives know Ron Desantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters,” adding “Desantis’ rhetoric will lose hard-fought gains in critical races across the nation. This old playbook has been tried in the past and has failed – repeatedly.”Log Cabin Republican President Charles T. Moran tweeted, “Wrong fight to pick, bud.”

You could have gone after radical queers, @RonDeSantis – but instead you went after the ones who win the @GOP votes and get Republicans elected. People like me. Wrong fight to pick, bud. https://t.co/JnkeZSz0Yz — Charles T. Moran (@CharlesTMoran) July 1, 2023

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called the ad “undeniably homophobic” on Twitter, while trans Olympian and Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner tweeted, “DeSantis has hit a new low, … But he’s so desperate he’ll do anything to get ahead — that’s been the theme of his campaign. You can’t win a general, let alone 2028 by going after people that are integral parts of the conservative movement! #MAGA.”

Meanwhile, chaotic gay and serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who previously supported DeSantis and the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, said, “I used to think he was a great governor, … Now, I’m starting to think differently.” He added, “I still stand by the bill in its nature, but now it seems that it had a more perverse agenda behind it, … I’m starting to see [DeSantis] for what he is. His rhetoric is to diminish and remove rights away from people like myself, and I can’t support that.”

So gay Republicans are realizing that maybe the GOP doesn’t have their best interests in mind? They’re so close to getting it, you guys.

(via The Hill, featured image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

